Jon Rahm: LIV golfers should be eligible for Ryder Cup | Pick the 'best Europeans'

Jon Rahm believes that LIV golfers should be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup later this year and that politics should stop "getting in the way" of the event.

Speaking ahead of this week's Memorial Tournament, Rahm advocated for Team Europe to be made up of he best 12 golfers, regardless of which Tour they play on.

LIV members who resigned from the DP World Tour are ineligible to compete for Team Europe in the biennial contest, meaning the likes of Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood - who all featured in the 2021 contest at Whistling Straits - will be unable to feature.

"It's a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event," said Rahm.

"Again, it's the best Europeans against the best Americans, period. And whatever is going on, who is playing LIV and who is not playing LIV to me shouldn't matter.

"It's whoever is best suited to represent the European side."

Rahm's comments came after Sergio Garcia revealed that Team Europe captain Luke Donald told him he had "no chance" of making Europe's Ryder Cup team in Rome this autumn before he resigned from the DP World Tour.

Garcia, Europe's all-time record points scorer in the biennial competition, admitted that one of the reasons he wanted to play in the Ryder Cup was that he was "excited about the possibility" of playing with fellow Spaniard Rahm again and the Masters Champion reciprocated the feeling.

"I'm going to miss him. We had a great partnership at Whistling Straights," added Rahm.

"I'm going to mention history again one more time. A Spanish duo in the Ryder Cup I think to me is embedded into the roots of the Ryder Cup.

"Look with Seve and Ollie were able to do throughout their partnership, right.

"I have a hard time to believe that the best player Europe has ever had, the most successful player Europe has had on the Ryder Cup isn't fit to be on the team.

"So, it's unfortunate. I will miss him. But with that said I want to be hopeful, there's a couple of Spanish guys playing really good right now, so hopefully they can join me on the team."

Rahm isn't the only player from the PGA Tour who has backed the LIV golfers to compete in this year's competition, World No 1 Scottie Scheffler backing Brooks Koepka to feature for Team USA following his win at the PGA Championship.

"I don't care about tours or anything like that," Scheffler said. "I want to win the Ryder Cup. It's something we talked about last year when we finished, or I guess a year and a half ago now. We want to beat those guys in Europe. It's been a long time since we've beat them.

"Whoever the best 12 guys that make a complete team, it's different than individual tournaments. We want a team of guys that are going over there together to bring the Cup back home, and that's all I really care about."

LIV golfers only have two more event to impress and add to their points tally, next month's US Open and The 151st Open in July, with Johnson then naming six captain's picks after the Tour Championship ahead of the Ryder Cup taking place from September 29 to October 1.

