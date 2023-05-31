Rory McIlroy says Brooks Koepka 'deserves' to be on US Ryder Cup team despite playing for LIV

Rory McIlroy has backed Brooks Koepka for a place on the United States' Ryder Cup team, despite the American's involvement in LIV Golf.

However, McIlroy still maintains that the European team should not feature any LIV players.

LIV members who resigned from the DP World Tour are ineligible to compete for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, meaning players including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood - who all featured in the 2021 contest - will not be able to feature.

Koepka cannot play in PGA Tour events since joining LIV last summer but remains eligible for the Ryder Cup as a member of the PGA of America, with the majors offering him and players from the Saudi circuit the opportunity to earn qualification points.

The 33-year-old won his third PGA Championship last week, his fifth major title.

McIlroy said: "I certainly think Brooks deserves to be on the United States team. I think with how he's played, I mean, he's second in the US standings [and] only played two counting events."

But Koepka is the only LIV player that McIlroy believes has earned inclusion on the US team.

"I don't know if there's anyone else on the LIV roster that would make the team on merit and how they're playing. But Brooks is definitely a guy that I think deserves to be on the US team," he said.

He added: "I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired and, yes, I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the European team."

Masters champion Jon Rahm however took a different stance to McIlroy, arguing that LIV players should be on the European team.

"It's a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event," Rahm said.

"It's the best Europeans against the best Americans, period. And whatever is going on, who is playing LIV and who is not playing LIV, to me shouldn't matter.

"It's whoever is best suited to represent the European side."

