PGA Memorial Tournament: Rory McIlroy triple-bogeys 18th as England's Matt Wallace and Danny Willett close to lead

English pair Matt Wallace and Danny Willett are well placed to contend at the PGA Memorial Tournament but Rory McIlroy harmed his chances at the final hole on Thursday, recording a triple-bogey seven on 18.

Wallace, who has one PGA tour win, is one stroke behind leader Davis Riley after the first day played in piping hot weather in Dublin, Ohio, and had a strong start to the tournament, hitting six birdies and two bogeys to finish the day with 68 and four under.

Fellow countryman Willett was a stroke behind Wallace, finishing tied in third with seven other players.

Willett, 35, who also has one PGA tour victory to his name, hit four birdies, an eagle and three bogeys to finish on three under par at Muirfield Village Golf Course.

Irishman Shane Lowry finished the day tied with Willett, after he had five consecutive birdies, alongside Jordan Spieth and David Lipsky.

Leader Davis Riley played the conditions well and is hoping to win his second PGA tour title, hitting just one bogey and six birdies to finish on five under.

Rory's nightmare at the last...

McIlroy finished even for the day with the triple bogey on the last hole undoing his good work. He finished tied in 33rd place after hitting four birdies before the last hole.

He was not the only big name to struggle though as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler had his highest opening round since October 2021, finishing on two over par and seven strokes behind the lead.

Elsewhere, Billy Horschel was reduced to tears after shooting the highest opening round by a defending champion in the history of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Horschel admitted his confidence has hit rock bottom after he shot a 12-over round of 84 at Muirfield Village Golf Course, in a round containing three double bogeys and six bogeys.

"My confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career - I think ever in my entire golf career," Horschel said.

