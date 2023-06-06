US Open: Michael Block, son Dylan and 13-year-old Jaden Soong fail to qualify for major in Los Angeles

Michael Block has missed out on the US Open in Los Angeles, finishing two shots adrift of the qualifying places in Toronto

Michael Block, his son Dylan and 13-year-old prospect Jaden Soong were among the players to miss out on the US Open as final qualifying for this month's major in Los Angeles came to a close.

Block, a club professional based in California, made headlines at the PGA Championship in May, finishing tied 15th and shooting a final round hole-in-one while playing alongside Rory McIlroy.

However, the 46-year-old will not be competing in successive majors, with his 36-hole score of five under in Toronto leaving him in sixth place and two shots adrift of the three qualifying spots at that venue.

Block's son Dylan was at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles as he attempted to reach the US Open but finished well back in the 89-player field.

American teenager Soong was aiming to become the youngest player to feature at the US Open but that record will now remain with Andy Zhang, who was 14 when he competed at San Francisco in 2012.

Soong shot seven over at Hillcrest to come 58th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Block holed a slam-dunk ace during the final round of the PGA Championship while playing with Rory McIlroy Block holed a slam-dunk ace during the final round of the PGA Championship while playing with Rory McIlroy

The US Open will be held at Los Angeles County Club from Thursday June 15 with coverage of all four days live on Sky Sports Golf.

Players to qualify include Stewart Cink, with the 50-year-old reeling off five birdies in six holes at Brookside Golf & Country Club in Ohio.

Three players now with LIV Golf also advanced - Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz and David Puig - but two others fell short, in Matt Jones and Cameron Tringale.

Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm on Thursday June 15. Before then, catch Michael Block and more in action at the RBC Canadian Open, live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm this Thursday.