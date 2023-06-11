Canadian Open: Nick Taylor makes sensational eagle to deny Tommy Fleetwood in thrilling play-off

Nick Taylor snatched a dramatic play-off victory at the RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor nailed an incredible eagle on the fourth extra play-off hole to snatch a dramatic victory over Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor overturned a three-stroke deficit during a thrilling final day at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, where he posted a six-under 66 to set a clubhouse target at 17 under, later matched by Fleetwood.

Fleetwood failed to find a final-hole birdie for victory in regulation but holed from 15 feet to match Taylor's birdie on the first play-off hole, with both players then making pars on the next two extra holes to extend the contest.

Tommy Fleetwood narrowly missed out on a maiden PGA Tour title

Taylor then sensationally holed from 70 feet on the fourth play-off hole and became the first Canadian to win the event in 69 years which sparked wild celebrations from the home crowd, while Fleetwood was left having to settle for the fifth runner-up finish of his PGA Tour career.

English duo Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai shared third with overnight leader C.T Pan and Eric Cole fired a round-of-the-day 63 to end in sixth spot on 14 under, while Rory McIlroy's bid for a third consecutive Canadian victory faded after a disappointing 72 left him in tied-ninth.

Highlights of Hatton's 64 which left him one shot behind on 16 under

How Taylor made history in Canada

Fleetwood, in the final group alongside overnight leader CT Pan, birdied his opening two holes to jump into a share of the lead before joining his playing partner in bogeying the next to temporarily leave a seven-way tie at the top.

Taylor started three behind but was the first to break out from the congested pack, following a birdie at the second by holing from 25 feet at the fourth and posting back-to-back gains from the sixth to jump into a two-shot advantage.

Taylor was sat tied-120th on the leaderboard after Thursday's opening round

The Canadian responded to missing an eight-foot birdie chance at the ninth by converting from 10 feet at the next to start his back nine with a birdie, which saw him go three clear when Rai - in the group ahead - three-putted the 11th to drop back to 13 under.

Cole birdied his last four holes to close a final-round 63 to get within two, while Fleetwood's birdie at the eighth was enough to move just one behind when Taylor three-putted from long range at the 11th hole.

Taylor responded to make a two-putt birdie at the par-five next to restore a two-stroke cushion, only for Hatton to make three consecutive birdies from the 15th and Fleetwood to hole from 20 feet at the 11th to get both within one of the lead.

Hatton took advantage of the par-five last to complete a back-nine 30 and set the clubhouse target at 16 under, which briefly gave him the solo lead when Taylor bogeyed the 16th, while Rai also birdied the last to match his compatriot in a share of the clubhouse lead.

Aaron Rai also came close to registering a maiden PGA Tour victory

Taylor surged ahead when he converted a brilliant birdie at the 17th and made another from 12 feet at the last, although Fleetwood posted back-to-back birdies from the 16th to get to 17 under and then made a brilliant two-putt par at the last - having missed the fairway off the tee - to force extra holes.

The players returned to the par-five 18th, where Fleetwood produced an emotional reaction after joining his playing partner in making birdie, although the Englishman squandered a look from around 12 feet when they played the hole again on the second hole.

After missing out to Taylor, Fleetwood says with the US Open next up, he can't be dwelling on defeat

Both players two-putted from the fringe on the third extra hole, played on the par-three ninth, while Fleetwood had left himself a birdie opportunity at his latest visit to the par-five 18th before Taylor's spectacular tournament-winning eagle.

Taylor 'speechless' after thrilling win

Taylor: "I can't even describe it. This is the most incredible feeling. The fans were unbelievable all day. Every green, every tee box I was getting ovations and to make those last two putts to give myself a chance to do that, I'm speechless."

Home favourite Nick Taylor sank a 70-foot putt to beat Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off to become the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open in 69 years.

Fleetwood: "I played well. Obviously the last was disappointing. Missed the fairway off the tee after playing 16 and 17 so well. So, yeah, I had my chances and didn't take them. I just have to take the positives from it and start practicing tomorrow. I got a major next week. So can't dwell on it too much."

What's next?

What's next?