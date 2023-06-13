Dustin Johnson expects LIV Golf to continue despite PIF deal with PGA Tour and DP World Tour

Dustin Johnson says he has been given assurances from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund that LIV Golf will continue as scheduled in 2024, despite the new agreement between golf’s tours.

Johnson was among the players to leave the PGA Tour last summer to join the Saudi-backed circuit, which had eight tournaments as part of an invitational series in 2022 before launching a full 14-tournament calendar this year.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said last week that he did not 'see a scenario' where LIV would exist in its current format beyond this season, following the landmark agreement to unify the game of golf, although Johnson is preparing for a full 2024 season as planned.

"As far as I know, LIV will go into 2024 and they're doing the schedule now," Johnson told Sky Sports. "That's the plan but I can't answer really any further than that.

"I mean I've talked to the guys but yeah, as far as I know, it's going to 2024 and is going to be a full schedule just like we did this year."

When asked whether that information had come directly from PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Johnson said: "Yes."

Johnson, captain of the 4Aces GC team on LIV, later added to Golf Channel: "I just hope we can get all the best players playing at the same time at golf tournaments.

"Obviously it's a little split right now, but PGA Tour has great events and LIV has great events and to get everybody playing together would be fun and exciting."

Could Garcia return to golf's traditional tours?

Sergio Garcia resigned from his DP World Tour membership last month, leaving him ineligible to represent Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, although hasn't ruled out one day making a return to the European circuit.

LIV players are set to be able to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour at the end of the 2023 season, with the criteria and terms for re-admission yet to be decided, while Garcia's decision would be based around whether the league circuit will continue.

"If there's no LIV Golf of course I'll have to go somewhere!" Garcia told Sky Sports. "We'll see.

"I wish I could tell you more [on LIV's future] but unfortunately not much. I guess things will come out as everything settles and stuff. At the end of the day, it [agreement between tours] is probably where we should have been from the beginning and I think it's better for everyone, so that's the most important thing."

Should the LIV schedule remain the same for next season, then Garcia admits it would be difficult to commit to returning to either the DP World Tour or PGA Tour on a regular basis.

"I went to LIV to play less, so if we still have our 14 events around the world and stuff like that, I don't know with that and the majors if I want to play more than 18-20 events a year," the Spaniard told Golf Channel.

"I enjoyed playing on the PGA Tour and am very thankful for everything they did for me, but I've enjoyed watching our kids grow and spending time with friends and family with Austin.

"I guess we'll cross that bridge when we'll get there."

