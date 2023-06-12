US Open 2023: Cameron Smith thought news of golf's merger 'was kind of a joke' before phone call from PIF boss

Cameron Smith was taken by surprised at the news of golf's merger

Cameron Smith revealed he initially thought the news of golf’s merger was a joke before receiving a phone call from Yasir Al-Rumayyan outlining the situation.

The announcement last week of the agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the backer of LIV Golf, took many within the sport and outside it by surprise.

Smith, who defected to LIV after winning the Open Championship at St Andrews last year, admitted he was one of those who had no idea it was coming and did not believe it until PIF governor Al-Rumayyan contacted him.

"I guess the first reaction was I thought it was kind of a joke that had come out, and then [Al-Rumayyan] gave me a call and kind of explained what was going on," Smith said at his press conference ahead of this week's US Open.

"He didn't really explain too much. I think there's still a lot of stuff to be worked out, and as time goes on, we'll get to know more and more. But there are definitely a lot of curious players, I think, on both sides as to what the future is going to look like.

"I think he was probably calling a few different players, so the call was kind of short and sweet. He kind of, I guess, didn't really explain much, but just kind of explained what was going to happen on that day, and there was still a lot of stuff to work out."

How LIV Golf, with its 54-hole no-cut tournaments and team format, will fit into the calendar and whether it even has a future has been among the big talking points since the agreement was announced.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Jamie Weir reveals the latest details about how the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour merger will work. Sky Sports' Jamie Weir reveals the latest details about how the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour merger will work.

PGA Tour policy board member Jimmy Dunne, who helped broker the agreement, has since suggested commissioner Jay Monahan would have the power to disband the rebel series and fine any players returning to the PGA Tour.

Smith, who captains the all-Australian Ripper GC team in the LIV series, insisted he knows no more than anyone else, however.

"I really know as much as you guys know, to be honest," Smith said. "I haven't been told much at all; I'm just taking it as it goes along.

"I guess if anything comes up, I'll let you guys know, but for the moment it's just trying to play the best golf I can and trying to win a US Open."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports from June 15 as Matt Fitzpatrick defends his title at the Los Angeles Country Club. Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports from June 15 as Matt Fitzpatrick defends his title at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Smith's views were echoed by Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, who also told Sky Sports News he would be open to returning to the PGA Tour if LIV ceased.

"I wish I could tell you more, but unfortunately I don't know much, and I guess things will come out as everything settles," Garcia said.

"At the end of the day, we're probably where we should have been from the beginning and it's better for everyone, so that's the most important thing.

"If there's no LIV Golf, I have to go somewhere! We'll see."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking ahead of the US Open, Sergio Garcia claimed that if LIV Golf was to disband he would look to re-join the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour. Speaking ahead of the US Open, Sergio Garcia claimed that if LIV Golf was to disband he would look to re-join the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour.

How easy it should be for LIV players who defected to return to the PGA Tour or DP World Tour has been a bone of contention among those who remained loyal too.

But Joaquin Niemann, the Chilean who joined LIV in August last year and captains the Torque GC team, is adamant he is not worrying about any of that ahead of the third major of the year.

"I'm just going to wait and see," two-time PGA Tour tournament winner Niemann told Sky Sports. "If I had the chance [to return to the PGA Tour] great, if not I'm really happy being on LIV.

"I'm more focused on what's happening this week, and whatever is going to happen will happen."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Rose says that the "left field" news of golf's merger left him wondering if it was a prank at first, while Matt Fitzpatrick admits he feels for those who turned down the LIV money initially. Justin Rose says that the "left field" news of golf's merger left him wondering if it was a prank at first, while Matt Fitzpatrick admits he feels for those who turned down the LIV money initially.

Fitzpatrick: I don't think anyone knows what's going on

Matt Fitzpatrick believes the future of golf is shrouded in confusion, with many unanswered questions lingering in the wake of last week's announcement.

The defending US Open champion, who plays in a group with Smith and Sam Bennett in Thursday's first round at Los Angeles Country Club, admitted he has no idea what to expect - particularly with the merger of tours still to be completed and facing a probe from a US Senate subcommittee.

"I think I just don't know what's going on - I don't think anyone knows what's going on," Fitzpatrick said.

"Are we signing with the PIF? Are we not signing with the PIF? I have no idea. I guess it is confusing because it's pretty clear no one knows what's going on apart from about four people in the world."

Fitzpatrick was also quizzed on whether he felt players who opted not to switch to LIV should be compensated, thinking long and hard before simply answering: "Yeah, pass."

Watch the 123rd US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.