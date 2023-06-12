US Open 2023 field: Full list of golfers in major action at Los Angeles Country Club in California

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports from June 15th as Matt Fitzpatrick defends his title at the Los Angeles Country Club. Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports from June 15th as Matt Fitzpatrick defends his title at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The field is now officially set for the third major of the year, but who has qualified for the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club?

Jon Rahm won at The Masters in April and is among the pre-tournament favourites once again, having claimed four victories already in 2023, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler also in the mix having posted top-12 finishes in every PGA Tour start this season.

Rory McIlroy's bid for a Canadian Open three-peat faded on Sunday but the world No 3 will look to bounce back and end his long major drought in Los Angeles, having last won the US Open in 2011 and not added to his major tally since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy finished tied-ninth at the RBC Canadian Open last week

Matt Fitzpatrick arrives as defending champion after last year's breakthrough success at Brookline, with the Englishman bidding to become the first player since Brooks Koepka to successfully defend his US Open title.

Koepka himself is chasing back-to-back major titles and a third US Open win, having claimed the PGA Championship in impressive fashion at Oak Hill last month, with the former world No 1 having the opportunity to join Phil Mickelson - who as another chance to claim the career Grand Slam - as a six-time major champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Phil Mickelson has finished second at the US Open an unprecedented six times, is 2023 finally the year he can end his heartache at the tournament? Phil Mickelson has finished second at the US Open an unprecedented six times, is 2023 finally the year he can end his heartache at the tournament?

Sky Sports will have exclusive live coverage from California this week, including over 45 hours of live action across the four tournament days, with Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay among those looking to challenge for a maiden major victory.

Who is in the US Open field?

Correct as of June 11; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Bastien Amat (x) (Fra)

Abraham Ancer (Mex)

Ryan Armour

Paul Barjon (Fra)

Live US Open Golf Live on

Sam Bennett

Keegan Bradley

Michael Brennan (x) Barclay Brown (x) (Eng)

Olin Browne Jr

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan

Benn Carr (x)

Christian Cavaliere (x)

Gunn Charoenkul (Tha)

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners (Can)

Patrick Cover

Joel Dahmen

Jens Dantorp (Swe)

Cam Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Alejandro Del Rey (Esp)

Wenyi Ding (x) (Chn)

Nicholas Dunlap (x)

Nicolas Echavarria (Col)

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (x) (Arg)

Tony Finau

Ross Fisher (Eng)

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zane Scotland is in the Audi Performance Zone and talks us through what we can learn from Matt Fitzpatrick's swing and how we can apply it to our own game. Zane Scotland is in the Audi Performance Zone and talks us through what we can learn from Matt Fitzpatrick's swing and how we can apply it to our own game.

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Simon Forsstrom (Swe)

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox (Nzl)

Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Ryan Gerard

Deon Germishuys (Rsa)

Brent Grant

J.J Grey (Eng)

Jordan Gumberg

Adam Hadwin (Can)

Paul Haley II

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington (Irl)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Berry Henson

Lucas Herbert (Aus)

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

David Horsey (Eng)

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)

Dustin Johnson

Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

Martin Kaymer (Ger)

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Tom Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Brooks Koepka aims to win his third US Open title this week, check out his five previous major victories. As Brooks Koepka aims to win his third US Open title this week, check out his five previous major victories.

Matt Kuchar

Romain Langasque (Fra)

Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee (Kor)

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Luke List

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy

Matthew McClean (x) (NIrl)

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Rory McIlroy prepares to win his first major title since the 2014 PGA Championship, take a look at the best bits from his final round at Valhalla. As Rory McIlroy prepares to win his first major title since the 2014 PGA Championship, take a look at the best bits from his final round at Valhalla.

Mac Meissner

Adrian Meronk (Pol)

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari (Ita)

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales (x) (Mex)

Collin Morikawa

Kyle Mueller

Sebastian Munoz (Col)

Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn)

Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

Wilco Nienaber (Rsa)

Alex Noren (Swe)

Vincent Norrman (Swe)

David Nyfjall (Swe)

Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

Taylor Pendrith (Can)

Mito Pereira (Chi)

Corey Pereira

Victor Perez (Fra)

Thomas Pieters (Bel)

JT Poston

Aldrich Potgieter (x) (Rsa)

Seamus Power (Irl)

David Puig (Esp)

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm is the 2023 Masters champion! Watch his best moments from the final round. Jon Rahm is the 2023 Masters champion! Watch his best moments from the final round.

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose (Eng)

Gordon Sargent (x)

Alex Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jesse Schutte

Adam Scott (Aus)

Isaac Simmons (x)

Roger Sloan (Can)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Jordan Smith (Eng)

Live US Open Golf Live on

Jacob Solomon

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Preston Summerhays (x)

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Nick Taylor (Can)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Home favourite Nick Taylor sank a 70-foot putt to beat Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off to become the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open in 69 years. Home favourite Nick Taylor sank a 70-foot putt to beat Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off to become the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open in 69 years.

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen (x)

Austen Truslow

Brendan Valdes (x)

Karl Vilips (x) (Aus)

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Alexander Yang (x) (HGK)

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Watch the 123rd US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.