US Open 2023 field: Full list of golfers in major action at Los Angeles Country Club in California
Matt Fitzpatrick returns as defending champion after last year's win at Brookline; Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy all feature at the US Open; Watch the opening round live on Thursday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 12/06/23 12:33pm
The field is now officially set for the third major of the year, but who has qualified for the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club?
Jon Rahm won at The Masters in April and is among the pre-tournament favourites once again, having claimed four victories already in 2023, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler also in the mix having posted top-12 finishes in every PGA Tour start this season.
Rory McIlroy's bid for a Canadian Open three-peat faded on Sunday but the world No 3 will look to bounce back and end his long major drought in Los Angeles, having last won the US Open in 2011 and not added to his major tally since the 2014 PGA Championship.
- US Open: Latest headlines and video
- Flashback: Matt Fitzpatrick's 2022 victory
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
Matt Fitzpatrick arrives as defending champion after last year's breakthrough success at Brookline, with the Englishman bidding to become the first player since Brooks Koepka to successfully defend his US Open title.
Koepka himself is chasing back-to-back major titles and a third US Open win, having claimed the PGA Championship in impressive fashion at Oak Hill last month, with the former world No 1 having the opportunity to join Phil Mickelson - who as another chance to claim the career Grand Slam - as a six-time major champion.
Sky Sports will have exclusive live coverage from California this week, including over 45 hours of live action across the four tournament days, with Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay among those looking to challenge for a maiden major victory.
Who is in the US Open field?
Correct as of June 11; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Bastien Amat (x) (Fra)
Abraham Ancer (Mex)
Ryan Armour
Paul Barjon (Fra)
Live US Open Golf
June 15, 2023, 3:00pm
Live on
Sam Bennett
Keegan Bradley
Michael Brennan (x) Barclay Brown (x) (Eng)
Olin Browne Jr
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Frankie Capan
Benn Carr (x)
Christian Cavaliere (x)
Gunn Charoenkul (Tha)
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners (Can)
Patrick Cover
Joel Dahmen
Jens Dantorp (Swe)
Cam Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
Alejandro Del Rey (Esp)
Wenyi Ding (x) (Chn)
Nicholas Dunlap (x)
Nicolas Echavarria (Col)
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (x) (Arg)
Tony Finau
Ross Fisher (Eng)
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Simon Forsstrom (Swe)
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox (Nzl)
Sergio Garcia (Esp)
Ryan Gerard
Deon Germishuys (Rsa)
Brent Grant
J.J Grey (Eng)
Jordan Gumberg
Adam Hadwin (Can)
Paul Haley II
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington (Irl)
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Berry Henson
Lucas Herbert (Aus)
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
David Horsey (Eng)
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)
Dustin Johnson
Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)
Martin Kaymer (Ger)
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Brooks Koepka
Matt Kuchar
Romain Langasque (Fra)
Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
Hank Lebioda
K.H. Lee (Kor)
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Luke List
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy
Matthew McClean (x) (NIrl)
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Mac Meissner
Adrian Meronk (Pol)
Phil Mickelson
Francesco Molinari (Ita)
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Omar Morales (x) (Mex)
Collin Morikawa
Kyle Mueller
Sebastian Munoz (Col)
Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn)
Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
Wilco Nienaber (Rsa)
Alex Noren (Swe)
Vincent Norrman (Swe)
David Nyfjall (Swe)
Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
Taylor Pendrith (Can)
Mito Pereira (Chi)
Corey Pereira
Victor Perez (Fra)
Thomas Pieters (Bel)
JT Poston
Aldrich Potgieter (x) (Rsa)
Seamus Power (Irl)
David Puig (Esp)
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Patrick Reed
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose (Eng)
Gordon Sargent (x)
Alex Schaake
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jesse Schutte
Adam Scott (Aus)
Isaac Simmons (x)
Roger Sloan (Can)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Jordan Smith (Eng)
Live US Open Golf
June 15, 2023, 3:00pm
Live on
Jacob Solomon
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Preston Summerhays (x)
Adam Svensson
Andrew Svoboda
Nick Taylor (Can)
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen (x)
Austen Truslow
Brendan Valdes (x)
Karl Vilips (x) (Aus)
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Dylan Wu
Alexander Yang (x) (HGK)
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Watch the 123rd US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.