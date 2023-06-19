US Open: Rory McIlroy sets sights on ending major drought at The Open after runner-up finish

Rory McIlroy has already switched his focus to ending his major drought at The 151st Open next month after narrowly missing out on victory at the US Open.

McIlroy went into the final round at Los Angeles Country Club a shot off the lead and made the dream start to his Sunday with an opening-hole birdie, only to make 16 pars and a bogey over the remainder of his round to card a level-par 70 and finish a shot behind Wyndham Clark.

The Northern Irishman's runner-up finish is his fourth consecutive worldwide top-10 but extends a winless major run that stretches back to the 2014 PGA Championship, with McIlroy now turning his attention to being ready for the final men's major of the year at Royal Liverpool.

"I'm getting closer," McIlroy said. "The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it's going to happen for me. Just got to regroup and get focused for Hoylake in a few weeks' time.

"The last real two chances I've had at majors I feel like have been pretty similar performances, like St Andrews last year and then here. Not doing a lot wrong, but I didn't make a birdie since the first hole today.

McIlroy's near Major misses since 2014 successes 2015 - The Masters: 4th 2015 - US Open: 9th 2016 - Open Championship: 5th 2016 - The Masters: 10th 2017 - Open Championship: 4th 2017 - The Masters: 7th 2018 - Open Championship: Runner-up 2018 - The Masters: 5th 2019 - PGA Championship: 8th 2019 - US Open: 9th 2020 - The Masters: 5th 2020 - US Open: 8th 2021 - US Open: 7th 2022 - The Masters: Runner-up 2022 - PGA Championship: 8th 2022 - US Open: 5th 2022 - Open Championship: 3rd 2023 - PGA Championship: 7th 2023 - US Open: Runner-up

"Just trying to be a little more, I guess, efficient with my opportunities and my looks. When you're in contention going into the final round of a US Open, I played the way I wanted to play. There were two or three shots over the course of the round that I'd like to have back.

"I'll play Travelers [Championship] next week, I'll play the Scottish Open, but I'm focused on making sure that I'm ready to go for Liverpool."

McIlroy stays positive despite near-miss

The former world No 1 impressed from tee to green throughout the week, hitting 59 greens in regulation over the four rounds, but struggled to adjust to the speed of the surfaces and experienced a cold putter on the final day.

"I thought I did really well at executing my game plan, hitting a lot of fairways, hitting a lot of greens, again, what you should do at a US Open," McIlroy added.

"If anything, I felt like over the last two days when the greens started to get quite crispy that my speed control was off a little bit, and I think that's the reason I didn't hole a lot of putts.

"I don't think I was hitting bad putts, just hitting them with slightly the wrong speed. Some were coming up short, some were going a little long.

"I can play free and I think I proved that. Just felt like my speed control was a little off with the putter. That's probably why I didn't make a birdie since the first.

"When I do finally win this next major, it's going to be really, really sweet. I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship."

