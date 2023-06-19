Wyndham Clark dedicates US Open to mum's memory after claiming maiden major title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wyndham Clark claims he felt it was just his time to win the US Open as he held off Rory McIlroy down the stretch to claim his first major championship. Wyndham Clark claims he felt it was just his time to win the US Open as he held off Rory McIlroy down the stretch to claim his first major championship.

As the 123rd US Open Championship wrapped on Father's Day, Wyndham Clark's thoughts turned to his dearly departed mum as he dedicated his maiden major title to her memory.

Clark's mum Lise died of breast cancer when aged 54 in 2013, telling her son before she passed that she wanted him to 'play big', a mantra Clark said has stuck with him ever since.

The relatively unknown American, who claimed a first PGA Tour win at Wells Fargo in May, overcame a late wobble to hold off Rory McIlroy by one shot at Los Angeles Country Club and earn a first major championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Wyndham Clark became a major winner with victory at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, two-putting on the 72nd hole to claim the trophy. Watch the moment Wyndham Clark became a major winner with victory at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, two-putting on the 72nd hole to claim the trophy.

"I just felt like my mum was watching over me today," Clark said after clinching victory.

"She can't be here - I miss you mum - but I just feel like I've worked so hard and dreamed about this moment for so long.

"There's been so many times I've visualised about being here in front of you guys and winning this championship. I just feel like it was my time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the 123rd US Open as Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy to claim his first major win. Highlights of the final round from the 123rd US Open as Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy to claim his first major win.

Clark later added, telling reporters: "She called me winner when I was little, so she would just say, "I love you, winner." She had that mantra of play big.

"I know my mom is proud of me. She's always been proud of me, regardless of how I'm doing or what I'm doing.

"All I really wish is that my mom could be here and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together.

"She was so positive and such a motivator in what she did. She'd be crying tears of joy."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wyndham Clark produced two stunning up and downs for par during the final round of the 2023 US Open. Wyndham Clark produced two stunning up and downs for par during the final round of the 2023 US Open.

With McIlroy lurking over his shoulder in second over the final round on Sunday, at one stage Clark held a three-shot lead with four holes to play, only to see that lead cut to one after back-to-back bogeys.

But the 29-year-old held his nerve to par the final two holes and end on 10 under, one shot clear of McIlroy who only made one birdie all day.

"I hit some great shots coming down at the end," Clark said. "Although I made a couple bogeys and it seemed like maybe the rails were coming off, I was inside pretty calm. I'm really pleased with myself with how I performed.

"I hit some great shots coming down on 17 and 18. I felt like I kept my emotions in check as much as I could until the green on 18.

"It hasn't quite hit me yet. Walking up 18 was pretty emotional."

Fowler 'building' for future | Scheffler: I wasn't sharp enough

Rickie Fowler, who set a new US Open record-low round of 62 on Thursday - one later matched by Xander Schauffele - was still in contention come Sunday, starting the day level with Clark at 10 under before his challenge fell away.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the highlights from Rickie Fowler's stunning eight-under round of 62 that set a new US Open record, eventually equalled by Xander Schauffele. A look at the highlights from Rickie Fowler's stunning eight-under round of 62 that set a new US Open record, eventually equalled by Xander Schauffele.

Fowler carded a five-over-par final round of 75 to ultimately finish tied for fifth. But despite the disappointment, the 34-year-old was keen to take the positives from his continued return to form as he hunts for that elusive first major

"I just didn't have it today," Fowler said. "Iron play was very below average and I didn't make anything.

"That's a big thing in majors, especially on a Sunday. Making putts and kind of keeping it fairly stress-free... I was kind of fighting through it all day.

"As much as it sucks to not to have the finish I wanted, there's a lot of really good things to take from this week and we're continuing to move forward."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished in third, three shots back from Clark after a final-round 70, rued a missed opportunity to add to his 2022 Masters triumph.

"I just felt like I wasn't sharp enough today to move up the board," he said. "I did a good job of keeping myself in it but I just wasn't sharp enough.

"I fought hard today, and I'm obviously a little frustrated to come up short, but I put up a good fight, and Wyndham played some fantastic golf this week and so he is a well deserving champion."

Watch the Travelers Championship, live on Thursday from midday via the red button on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 8pm.