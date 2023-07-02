LIV Golf League: Talor Gooch earns third win of season after one-shot victory at Valderrama
Talor Gooch birdied his final two holes to post a four-under 67 and finish a shot clear of Bryson DeChambeau, with PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka three strokes back in third; next LIV Golf League event begins at the Centurion Club in England on Friday
Last Updated: 02/07/23 6:40pm
Talor Gooch became the first three-time winner in the LIV Golf League after snatching a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in Andalucia.
Gooch, who had already enjoyed victories earlier in the season in Australia and Singapore, posted a four-under 67 at Real Club Valderrama to end the week on 12 under and extend his advantage at the top of the season-long standings.
The American opened with five straight pars before birdieing the par-three sixth and cancelling out a bogey at the ninth by picking up a shot at the par-four next, with Gooch then adding another birdie at the par-four 13th.
DeChambeau had started the final day one ahead and twice doubled his advantage before Gooch pulled alongside him, with both players then birdieing the par-five 17th to leave the pair level heading to the final hole.
Gooch holed a curling 15-foot birdie putt, which was enough for victory when DeChambeau - who closed with a two-under 69, had to settle for a closing par to narrowly miss out on his first LIV title.
"It's super special," Gooch said. "I was just saying earlier, last year I didn't get a win, so this year I was just so focused on getting an individual win. You don't think much past the first one until you get the first one.
"I definitely didn't have three in mind for the season, but it's cool that we're here, and it's especially cool to have the third one here at Valderrama."
DeChambeau mixed three birdies with a lone bogey on the final day to finish two strokes back in second, with Brooks Koepka three off the pace in third after a three-under 68 and Sebastian Munoz in fourth on six under.
Munoz and Joaquin Niemann both carded final-round 68s to lead Torque GC to a five-stroke victory over RangeGoats GC in the team event, with DeChambeau's Crushers GC ending the week in third on seven under.
The LIV Golf League season heads to England next and back to the Centurion Club, the venue for the inaugural event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series last summer, with the event beginning on Friday.