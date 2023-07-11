The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool: Ways to watch on Sky Sports and key TV times to follow the action

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The waiting is almost over for the final men’s major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool live from July 20-23 on Sky Sports Golf The waiting is almost over for the final men’s major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool live from July 20-23 on Sky Sports Golf

The men’s major season reaches its climax this month at The 151st Open, with extended coverage from Royal Liverpool exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Cameron Smith returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory at St Andrews, while Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm will be among the pre-tournament favourites as they resume their battle at the top of the world rankings.

Rory McIlroy arrives looking to end his nine-year major drought, at the venue where he won The Open when it was last held in Hoylake back in 2014, with a host of star names all aiming to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year and lift the Claret Jug.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open Championship from St Andrews The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open Championship from St Andrews

Sky Sports will have round-the-clock coverage from The Open, live from July 20-23, with 80 hours of live programming across the tournament week and a host of extra programming available to enjoy.

Here is everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss any of the action in Hoylake…

When does coverage from The Open start?

Wall-to-wall coverage will begin from 6.30am for the first two tournament days on Thursday July 20 and Friday July 21, ahead of the opening tee shot at 6.35am, with the action live until 9pm for each of the opening two rounds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Smith recorded five successive birdies to steal the lead from Rory McIlroy in the final round of The 150th Open Championship Cameron Smith recorded five successive birdies to steal the lead from Rory McIlroy in the final round of The 150th Open Championship

Day three coverage begins at 9am and runs through until after the action is finished, with early play live on the red button while 'Saturday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more.

The same offering will be available for Sunday's final round, starting at 8am instead, running through until long after the final putt is holed, with additional analysis available in 'The Open Verdict' show after each day's play.

There is also lots of extra coverage available throughout each day via the red button on Sky Sports The Open, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle Royal Liverpool.

Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy narrowly missed out on victory in The 150th Open at St Andrews

Two marquee featured groups will be covered live in each half of the draw on all four days, while the Featured Hole feed focuses on the 17th, with both feeds available for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports website and app.

What about before the tournament?

A special Live from the Range show will offer a behind-the-scenes view of players preparing for The Open, in partnership with the R&A, with two editions of that programme available for all three practice days.

That show begins on 10am on Monday July 17 and 9am on both Tuesday and Wednesday, running initially until midday, with a second edition then live from 2pm until 6pm each day ahead of the tournament.

Cameron Smith returns as defending champion after winning The 150th Open last July

The two-hour gap is filled by a dedicated Open daily preview show, bring you the latest news, interviews and storylines from Royal Liverpool plus a whole lot more.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Monday

10am-12pm - Live at The Range

12pm-2pm - The Open preview show LIVE!

2pm-6pm - Live at The Range

Tuesday

9am-12pm - Live at the Range

12pm-2pm - The Open preview show LIVE!

The Open Live Live on

2pm-6pm - Live at the Range

Wednesday

9am-12pm - Live at the Range

12pm-2pm - The Open preview show LIVE!

2pm-6pm - Live at the Range

The Open Live Live on

Thursday

6.30am-9pm - The Open LIVE!

9pm-9.30pm - The Open verdict LIVE!

Red button - Live at The Range from 7am-11am and 12.30pm-4pm, Featured Groups from approx 8.30am and Featured Hole coverage from 10am (also live on Sky Sports Golf's YouTube channel)

Friday

6.30am-9pm - The Open LIVE!

9pm-9.30pm - The Open verdict LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best shots and key moments from a historic final round of The 149th Open at Royal St George's in 2021, where Collin Morikawa held off Jordan Spieth The best shots and key moments from a historic final round of The 149th Open at Royal St George's in 2021, where Collin Morikawa held off Jordan Spieth

Red button - Live at The Range from 7am-11am and 12.30pm-4pm, Featured Groups from approx 8.30am and Featured Hole coverage from 10am (also live on Sky Sports Golf's YouTube channel)

Saturday

9am-11am - Saturday at The Open LIVE! (also on Sky Sports Golf's YouTube channel)

11am-8pm - The Open LIVE!

8pm-9pm - The Open verdict LIVE!

Red button - Early play from first tee time, Featured Groups from approx 10am, Live at The Range from 11am-4pm, Featured Hole coverage from approx 12pm

Sunday

8am-11am - Sunday at The Open LIVE! (also on Sky Sports Golf's YouTube channel)

11am-7pm - The Open LIVE!

7pm-8pm - The Open verdict LIVE!

Red button - Early play from first tee time, Featured Groups from approx 9.30am, Live at The Range from 10am-3pm, Featured Hole coverage from approx 12pm

What else do I need to know?

There will be a daily one-hour highlights show to look back at the best of the previous rounds' action on Sky Sports Golf, while you can download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights, clips, leaderboard scores and a dedicated blog.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the best moments from The Open Zone over the course of The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews A look back at some of the best moments from The Open Zone over the course of The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews

Sky Sports Recap will allow you to see key moments from one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar, with the innovative new technology allowing you to have more control of the shots you're seeing and quickly get up-to-date about the tournament.

You'll see the best clips from that day's round so far and individual highlights from the current top 10 on the leaderboard, as well as any other significant moments from the notable names in the field.

Try our Sky Sports' recap feature throughout The 151st Open Championship

There is also live coverage from all four rounds of the Barracuda Championship, a co-sanctioned tournament between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, with the action from 10.30pm on Thursday and Friday before starting at the earlier time of 10pm over the weekend.

What other coverage is available?

A special new R&A documentary, 'Duel: Golf's Greatest Showdown', is available during tournament week and focuses on the thrilling battle between Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson in the 1977 contest.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Other special Open programming will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch up with clips, highlights and entertaining features.

Sky Sports News will be live at Royal Liverpool all week and viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can get Sky Sports to keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage or stream the biggest moments on NOW.

Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday July 20 from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.