Scotland's Robert MacIntyre remains one shot behind Spain's Nacho Elvira in Denmark's Made in HimmerLand

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre goes into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand one shot off the lead held by Nacho Elvira.

The pair went back-and-forth in Saturday's final group in Farso in northern Denmark, with Spaniard Elvira at one point going three strokes clear before a closing double-bogey gave hope to MacIntyre and compatriot Richie Ramsay.

Elvira birdied the first after a pinpoint approach before MacIntyre responded at the fourth, with both men making further gains at the fifth and eighth to turn in 32.

MacIntyre briefly led after a two-shot swing at the 10th but bogeyed the 12th, Elvira regaining the lead with back-to-back birdies from the 13th.

Another at the 105-yard 16th, coupled with bogey for MacIntyre, looked like opening a decisive lead but Elvira double-bogeyed the last after finding water off the tee to cut the lead back to one at 13 under par.

Left-hander MacIntyre, the 2019 runner-up, said: "I'm in a good position going into tomorrow and that's all we can look for. We'll just go out there and play golf and hopefully it falls my way."

Ramsay, a shot further back on 11 under after a 65 featuring six birdies in seven holes from the eighth, said: "Jocks on tour are doing quite well.

"I've said it for the last few months that we always seem to have one Saltire on the top of the leaderboard. We've got a lot of good, young players who are capable of winning tournaments."