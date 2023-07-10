Ryder Cup qualification: Rasmus Hojgaard, Sepp Straka boost Team Europe debut hopes with wins

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Day Four of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run Highlights from Day Four of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run

Time is running out for players to qualify for Team Europe’s next Ryder Cup team, although several potential rookies strengthened their hopes of featuring this autumn with impressive performances this week.

There were European winners on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on Sunday, as Sepp Straka threatened history on his way to claiming the John Deere Classic and Rasmus Hojgaard came through a marathon play-off to win the Made in HimmerLand.

Straka claimed a two-shot victory after making an eagle and nine birdies over his opening 14 holes on Sunday at TPD Deere Run, with the 30-year-old looking set to post a sub-60 round until a final-round double-bogey left him signing for a nine-under 62.

The Austrian's victory is his second in as many years on the PGA Tour, following on from the breakthrough success at the Honda Classic last March, with his latest win lifting him back inside the world's top 30 and up to seventh on the World Points List in the Ryder Cup qualification standings.

Straka, who could become the second Austrian behind Bernd Wiesberger to play in a Ryder Cup, said after his victory: "September is a few months away and I'm glad my game is in good shape. Hopefully I can make a push for that [Ryder Cup]."

Another standout performance in Illinois came from rising star Ludvig Aberg, who has been touted as a potential wildcard despite only turning professional last month after coming top of the university rankings.

Aberg produced an eight-under 63 on the final day to jump into tied-fourth, his highest PGA Tour finish to date, with the Swede still hopeful of making a late push to feature in Luke Donald's side this September.

Could Ludvig Aberg go from college golf to Team Europe in a matter of months?

"I guess a little bit," he said when asked if he moved a step closer to a chance to join Team Europe in Rome. "But all I can do is prepare as well as I can, play good golf and see where that takes me."

Seamus Power also impressed on the final day, with a seven-under 64 lifting him to tied-13th and his best performance of 2023. The Irishman currently sits just outside the top 10 on the World Point List heading into the final few weeks of qualifying.

What about on the European Points List?

Hojgaard made big progress on the European Points List, as his victory on home soil moved him to fifth in the standings and less than 100 points away from Germany's Yannik Paul in the projected automatic places.

The Dane won his fourth DP World Tour title after coming through a six-hole play-off to defeat Nacho Elvira and become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand, with the 22-year-old among those in prime position to challenge for a Ryder Cup debut.

"This is better than I could ever dream of," Hojgaard said after his win. "We've wanted a Danish winner for so long now, so to be the first one to do it is amazing."

Robert MacIntyre led during the final day before a costly triple-bogey and a final-round 71 dropped him into a share of fourth, although the Scot did rise four places to 11th on the European Points List.

Who is in Team Europe as things stand?

The year-long qualification campaign began last autumn and runs through until this September, when three automatic qualifiers from the European Points List and the same number from the World Points List will join six captain's picks to make up the team at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are the leading duo on both lists and will play key roles for Team Europe this September, while Yannik Paul currently holds a slender advantage over the chasing pack for the third spot on the European Points List.

Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick currently hold the next three places on the World Points List, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry currently just outside the automatic spots.

Huge qualification points will be on offer at the Genesis Scottish Open and The 151st Open over the next two weeks, both live on Sky Sports Golf. The final qualification event will be the Omega European Masters, concluding on September 3, with captain's picks named the following week.