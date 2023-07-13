Rory McIlroy makes fast start to Scottish Open with brilliant opening round at The Renaissance Club

Rory McIlroy continued his resurgence in form to sit three shots behind the early clubhouse lead at the Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy, who has posted top-seven finishes in his last five worldwide starts, maintained his impressive form by mixing an eagle and six birdies with two bogeys to post a six-under 64 opening round at the Renaissance Club. Byeong Hun An is the clubhouse leader after carding a nine-under 61.

The 34-year-old, beginning on the back nine alongside two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and defending champion Xander Schauffele, made a two-putt birdie at the par-five 10th and holed from 20 feet to pick up a shot at the par-three 12th.

McIlroy converted from a similar distance at the next and drained a 40-footer at the par-four 15th to jump into to a share of the lead, then took advantage of the par-five 16th to register a fifth birdie in seven holes.

The former world No 1 failed to get up and down from off the 17th green and missed a five-foot birdie chance at the next, seeing him turn in 31, then added another bogey at the par-four second after sending his approach into the greenside bunker.

McIlroy responded by firing a 360-yard drive and brilliant approach into the par-five third, setting up an eagle from nearly 35 feet to grab the outright lead, before moving to six under for the day when he converted an eight-foot birdie at the par-four fifth.

Four pars then followed, outside birdie chances to take the outright lead on the par-four eighth and par-three ninth eluding him.

Belgium's Thomas Detry also carded a six-under 64 in his first round, eight birdies and two bogeys giving him the share of the early lead with McIlroy.

McIlroy is using the event - co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour - as competitive preparation ahead of The 151st Open next week at Royal Liverpool, where he will be looking to end his nine-year major drought at the venue where he enjoyed a wire-to-wire win in 2014.

