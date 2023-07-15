Genesis Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy takes lead into final round and admits Scotland win 'long overdue' | Tommy Fleetwood moves into contention

Rory McIlroy maintains a slender one-shot lead as he searches for his first victory on Scottish soil

Rory McIlroy remains top of the leaderboard at the Genesis Scottish Open after a third-round 67 left him one shot ahead of Tom Kim on 13 under, and two in front of England's Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy has looked in the mood all week at the Renaissance Club, on Friday he added a 66 to his opening 64 marking the fifth time in his PGA Tour career - the event is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour - that McIlroy started a tournament with two scores of 66 or better.

The world No 3 has a runners-up finish and three wins from those previous four occasions, the most recent being his 2014 Open triumph at Royal Liverpool - the venue for the final major of the year next week - and he is hoping he can lead into it by picking up his first-ever victory in Scotland.

Some strong players remain poised behind the Northern Irishman though, as Fleetwood enjoyed a superb round of 63 on Saturday, moving him 26 places up the leaderboard and bang in contention heading into Sunday's final round.

A third round of 67 ensured halfway leader McIlroy remained the man to catch at The Renaissance Club on 13 under par, with South Korea's Tom Kim a shot behind and Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman another stroke back.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and former Open champion Shane Lowry are part of a five-way tie for fifth on 10 under, with tee times brought forward several hours on Sunday due to the forecast for winds gusting up to 40mph.

Fleetwood ascended from 29th place into a tie for third with Brian Harman (67) as he picked up eight birdies against one bogey in the third round.

Eric Cole recorded seven birdies and one bogey en route to a 64 on Saturday and joins Ireland's Lowry (65), first-round leader Ben An (69), Scheffler (67) and JT Poston (65) in a five-way tie for fifth place at 10-under for the tournament.

McIlroy admits first Scottish victory 'long overdue'

After Saturday's round, McIlroy admitted a first victory in Scotland was long overdue as he took a slender lead into the final day of the £7m Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy threatened to forge a bigger advantage when he covered his first 10 holes in four under, but covered the last eight in one over as the top 17 players ended the day separated by just five shots.

"I felt like I played really good golf for those first 11 holes and made that first bogey on 12 and it was a little scrappy coming in from there," McIlroy said.

"But overall another solid day's play and put myself into a great position going into the final day.

"There's a lot of great players behind me but it's going to be difficult for everyone. When the wind gets like that there's a lot of skill involved but it's also just attitude and trying to stay upbeat when you're probably going to get bad breaks here and there.

"The guy with the best attitude is going to have the best chance."

Rory McIlroy had five birdies and two bogeys in his 67 at the Scottish Open on Saturday

Asked about the prospect of winning on Scottish soil for the first time, McIlroy added: "It would be great. I've had a lot of close calls in Opens and Dunhill Links and all sorts of stuff, but it would be fantastic.

"I remember playing my first Scottish Open at Loch Lomond in 2005. It's nice to reminisce and I've come a long way since then, but 18 years is too long for me to not pick up a trophy in this country."

** McIlroy will go out in the final group alongside Kim and Fleetwood at 8.57am on Sunday after the tee times were once again brought forward due to forecast high winds in the area.

Fleetwood and Lowry in contention ahead of intriguing final round

A month after charging through the field with a closing 63 in the US Open, Fleetwood matched that score thanks to eight birdies and a solitary bogey at a venue where he finished fourth last year and lost out in a play-off in 2020.

"I'm very happy," said Fleetwood, who started on the 10th and birdied two of his last three holes on the front nine. "Those last three holes are tough so it was great to get on the right side of those and finish strong.

Tommy Fleetwood plays his second shot on the 16th during his spectacular third round

"On Friday when I made that double bogey on eight I was level par for the tournament with 10 holes to play and at that point the first port of call is to make the weekend.

"Played really well from there on in and then today got a bit of momentum going. It was just one of those days where things go more your way than others."

Lowry would have been alongside Fleetwood but for a bogey on the last, the 36-year-old having earlier carded five birdies and an eagle on the 10th.

Shane Lowry tees off on the fourth hole on his way to shooting 65 to fire himself right into contention

"I didn't play great on Thursday and just found something in the middle of the round yesterday and got it going," Lowry said.

"I've been rolling a few putts in which is always nice. Some lovely stuff over the last few days and plenty of confidence builders to take into The Open next week.

"But obviously first and foremost, tomorrow I'd love to go out and give myself a chance to win this tournament. It's obviously a huge tournament for us in Europe and one that I would love to add my name to."

