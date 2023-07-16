Rory McIlroy targets major success at The Open after impressive victory at the Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has set his sights on ending his major drought at The 151st Open after snatching an impressive victory at the Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy birdied four of his last eight holes IN windy conditions to post a two-under 68 and claim a one-shot victory over home favourite Robert MacIntyre, with the win his first since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in February.

The Northern Irishman's first title in Scotland follows top-10 finishes in his previous five worldwide starts, giving McIlroy confidence ahead of returning to Royal Liverpool - the venue where he won the Claret Jug in 2014 - for the final men's major of the year.

"To play that back nine in four under par to win the tournament, really proud of how I just stuck in there," McIlroy said. "Hit some amazing shots down the stretch and was able to finish it off with a really nice putt there.

"It feels incredible. It's been a sort of long six months I feel since I won in Dubai. I've given myself tons of chances, and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week as well."

McIlroy trailed MacIntyre by a shot with two holes remaining, following the Scot's final-round 64, only to follow a birdie at the 17th by holing another from 10 feet at the last to secure another Rolex Series title.

"I thought if I can birdie one of the last two and get into a play-off, that would be a bonus," McIlroy added. "To finish two, three in these conditions, the five-iron into 17 and the two-iron into the last are probably two of the best shots I've hit all year, and then to finish them off with the putts.

"It feels absolutely amazing. I've had a few close calls recently so to get over the line and get this bit of confidence going into next week and the rest of the season is huge."

MacIntyre charged up the leaderboard during the final day, mixing an eagle and five birdies with a lone bogey, with the Scot turning his attention to The Open after narrowly missing out on a home victory.

"It [the Scottish Open] is one I've dreamed of winning since I watched at home, and I thought today once I birdied 18, I thought, this might be the one," MacIntyre explained. "But it's not to be just now, and plenty of years ahead.

"Last week, I felt like I had two hands on the trophy and I let it go. This week, I was nowhere near it. I wasn't even within touching distance of the trophy and went out there and put in a performance.

"Rory McIlroy's potentially the best in the world, and he showed why today. Take my hat off to him. Just looking forward to next week. Just go out there and play golf the same way."

