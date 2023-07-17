The 151st Open: What do the players make of new-look par-three 17th hole at Royal Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The remodelled 17th hole at Royal Liverpool has caused a lot of discussion between players this week The remodelled 17th hole at Royal Liverpool has caused a lot of discussion between players this week

Royal Liverpool has made significant changes to its layout ahead of The 151st Open, with the players expecting ‘carnage’ and ‘drama’ at the newest hole in major golf.

The standout development has seen the creation of a brand-new par-three, which will play as the 17th hole of this year's contest and could play a key role in determining who wins the Claret Jug.

Named 'Little Eye' in honour of the small island in the Dee Estuary that can be seen in the distance, the 136-yard hole has a raised green surrounded by deep bunkers and fall-off areas and is going to pose all kinds of questions regardless of the weather.

The hole replaces the par-three 15th that was in play during the 2014 contest, won by Rory McIlroy, with the field having mixed views on the challenge that the penultimate hole is going to offer the field this week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Rory McIlroy's best shots from his 2014 Open Championship win at this year's venue, Royal Liverpool A look at Rory McIlroy's best shots from his 2014 Open Championship win at this year's venue, Royal Liverpool

"That new 17th is going to be a really interesting 71st hole, not to mention playing it first three rounds as well," three-time major winner Jordan Spieth said. "It could be carnage, but you can also hit a short iron and make birdie depending on the conditions."

McIlroy, looking to follow on from his Scottish Open success and claim a fifth major title, nine years on from lifting the Claret Jug here, said: The 17th this week will definitely create that [drama]. Hopefully, the breeze isn't too strong because I think if it does then the 17th green could get a little dicey.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Former Open champion Darren Clarke raised his concerns about the par-three, adding: "It's short enough but there's no bail out anywhere - there's nowhere. If you hit it anywhere down the right you're looking at double straight away. It's almost brilliant, but just a touch severe."

Defending champion Cameron Smith added: "There's not much room for error up there and I think it'll be a really exciting finish to an Open Championship for sure. It's a great hole."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Riley and Iona Stephen take a look at the Royal Liverpool course ahead of the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake Wayne Riley and Iona Stephen take a look at the Royal Liverpool course ahead of the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake

Matt Fitzpatrick described the hole as 'interesting', following on from his caddie Billy Foster earlier this week saying that the par-three was a "monstrosity", while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler suggested there was "not really a high-percentage play" available.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Get Sky Sports

Reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka offered a more positive outlook, adding: "I'm a big believer in the short par-threes. I think all the best par-3s in the world that have ever been designed are 165 yards or shorter. I like it."

The other big change along the closing stretch sees the internal out of bounds moved some 20 yards closer to the fairway of the par-five 18th, increasing the possibility of more drama over the closing holes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Collin Morikawa gave viewers a special behind-the-scenes look at the players' locker room at Royal Liverpool, including the 'Champions Corner' reserved for former champions Collin Morikawa gave viewers a special behind-the-scenes look at the players' locker room at Royal Liverpool, including the 'Champions Corner' reserved for former champions

"I think with even a four or five-shot lead, there will be no certainty of the outcome," Martin Ebert, who led the renovation, told the PGA Tour. "A two or a five or a six is possible at the short 17th, and eagle or double bogey at the 18th green are also in play given the fact that the hole is longer and the out-of-bounds closer to the playing line."

The par-three 17th will be the focus of Featured Hole coverage during The Open, available each via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and by signing in for free on the Sky Sports App. The coverage will also be available for the first two rounds on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Who will impressive at the newest hole on the Open roster? Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.