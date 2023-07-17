The 151st Open: What do the players make of new-look par-three 17th hole at Royal Liverpool
The brand-new par-three at Royal Liverpool will play as the 17th hole of this year's contest; it replaces the par-three 15th that was in play during the 2014 contest, won by Rory McIlroy, with the field having mixed views on the challenge
By Ali Stafford at Royal Liverpool
Last Updated: 18/07/23 6:07pm
Royal Liverpool has made significant changes to its layout ahead of The 151st Open, with the players expecting ‘carnage’ and ‘drama’ at the newest hole in major golf.
The standout development has seen the creation of a brand-new par-three, which will play as the 17th hole of this year's contest and could play a key role in determining who wins the Claret Jug.
Named 'Little Eye' in honour of the small island in the Dee Estuary that can be seen in the distance, the 136-yard hole has a raised green surrounded by deep bunkers and fall-off areas and is going to pose all kinds of questions regardless of the weather.
The hole replaces the par-three 15th that was in play during the 2014 contest, won by Rory McIlroy, with the field having mixed views on the challenge that the penultimate hole is going to offer the field this week.
"That new 17th is going to be a really interesting 71st hole, not to mention playing it first three rounds as well," three-time major winner Jordan Spieth said. "It could be carnage, but you can also hit a short iron and make birdie depending on the conditions."
McIlroy, looking to follow on from his Scottish Open success and claim a fifth major title, nine years on from lifting the Claret Jug here, said: The 17th this week will definitely create that [drama]. Hopefully, the breeze isn't too strong because I think if it does then the 17th green could get a little dicey.
Former Open champion Darren Clarke raised his concerns about the par-three, adding: "It's short enough but there's no bail out anywhere - there's nowhere. If you hit it anywhere down the right you're looking at double straight away. It's almost brilliant, but just a touch severe."
Defending champion Cameron Smith added: "There's not much room for error up there and I think it'll be a really exciting finish to an Open Championship for sure. It's a great hole."
Matt Fitzpatrick described the hole as 'interesting', following on from his caddie Billy Foster earlier this week saying that the par-three was a "monstrosity", while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler suggested there was "not really a high-percentage play" available.
Reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka offered a more positive outlook, adding: "I'm a big believer in the short par-threes. I think all the best par-3s in the world that have ever been designed are 165 yards or shorter. I like it."
The other big change along the closing stretch sees the internal out of bounds moved some 20 yards closer to the fairway of the par-five 18th, increasing the possibility of more drama over the closing holes.
"I think with even a four or five-shot lead, there will be no certainty of the outcome," Martin Ebert, who led the renovation, told the PGA Tour. "A two or a five or a six is possible at the short 17th, and eagle or double bogey at the 18th green are also in play given the fact that the hole is longer and the out-of-bounds closer to the playing line."
