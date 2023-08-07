AIG Women's Open: When is it live on Sky Sports? Ways to watch and key TV times from Walton Heath

The women’s major season reaches its climax this week at the AIG Women’s Open, with round-the-clock coverage from Walton Heath exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf.

Ashleigh Buhai will return as defending champion after last year's victory at Muirfield, while Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda will resume their battle at the top of the world rankings and look to add to their major tally.

The first four women's majors this year have all been won by first-time major champions, with Celine Boutier the latest to do so after her breakthrough success at the Amundi Evian Championship, while Georgia Hall will be among the English contingent chasing a home major victory.

Charley Hull will aim to go one better than her runner-up finish at last month's US Women's Open, while Ireland's Leona Maguire and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow have both enjoyed impressive finishes in majors this year and will likely challenge for a maiden major.

Sky Sports will have extended live coverage from the final women's major of the year, with seven hours of live action for each tournament day and a special preview show looking ahead to the event.

Coverage will begin from 11am for the first two rounds and midday over the weekend, while there will be a daily one-hour highlights show to look back at the best of the previous rounds' action on Sky Sports Golf.

Key TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Wednesday - 1600 to 1700 - Women's Open preview show

Thursday - 1100 to 1800 - Day one LIVE!

Friday - 1100 to 1800 - Day two LIVE!

Saturday - 1200 to 1900 - Day three LIVE!

Sunday - 1200 to 1900 - Day four LIVE!

What else do I need to know?

You can download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights, clips, leaderboard scores and a dedicated blog, while other special AIG Women's Open programming will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand.

There is also live coverage from all four rounds of the PGA Tour's FedEx St Jude Invitational, the first of three FedExCup Playoffs, with early coverage on the red button ahead of full coverage from 7pm each evening on Sky Sports Golf.

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via Sky Go, while non-Sky subscribers can get Sky Sports to keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage or stream the biggest moments on NOW.

