Sky Sports Golf podcast: AIG Women's Open predictions, PGA Tour schedule changes and more!

It’s an AIG Women’s Open special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, as Trish Johnson and Sarah Stirk join regular host Josh Antmann to look ahead to the final women’s major of the year.

They look at the challenge Walton Heath will give the players and reflect on how the tournament has evolved in recent years to become one of the key dates in the golfing calendar, plus give their verdict on some of the contenders chasing major victory.

Nelly Korda arrives as world No 1 and looking to end the run of first-time major winners, while Celine Boutier aims to build on Evian Championship and Women's Scottish Open successes in her past two starts and claim an unprecedent third consecutive LPGA Tour win.

Johnson explains why Boutier could be the player to catch once again on the Surrey heathlands, with the trio looking back at her impressive win on Sunday and the role she could play for Team Europe in the Solheim Cup next month.

"I think the Evian win took nothing out of her because it was so easy and she largely cruised to victory in Scotland, with only a little bit of trouble with a couple of holes to play" Johnson explained. "This course could be absolutely perfect for her."

There's debate on who could make a late attempt to qualify for Europe's Solheim Cup team, with this week the penultimate event in qualifying, with the guests explaining why this could be a key week for Madelene Sagstrom and Gemma Dryburgh if they are to feature for Suzann Pettersen in Spain.

What else features in the episode?

The panel also look back at an exciting finish to the regular PGA Tour season, where Lucas Glover returned to the winner's circle with Wyndham Championship victory, plus look at who missed out on progressing through to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Justin Thomas was among those to fall just short in his bid to extend his season, although the guests all expect the two-time major champion to still be part of Team USA's Ryder Cup team next month in Rome.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Thomas missed the FedExCup Playoffs in a painful way as his chip attempt stayed out after hitting the pin, meaning he finished outside the top 70 in the points standings. Justin Thomas missed the FedExCup Playoffs in a painful way as his chip attempt stayed out after hitting the pin, meaning he finished outside the top 70 in the points standings.

They also cast their eye over some of the prospective Team USA candidates, including Bryson DeChambeau after his final-round 58 and win on LIV on Sunday, plus give their verdict on the PGA Tour's new-look schedule for 2024.

