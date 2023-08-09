PGA Tour: Who can still win the FedExCup? Key questions ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship

A new era begins for the FedExCup Playoffs at the FedEx St Jude Championship, where the world’s best will all look to boost their hopes of topping the PGA Tour’s season-long standings.

This year's edition marks the first time that only 70 players have been eligible for the opening FedExCup play-off event, having previously been 125 involved, while only the top-50 in the standings after this week will progress through to the BMW Championship and extend their season.

Who is in the running to win the FedExCup? What happens if you don't progress beyond this week? We try to answer some of the key questions you need to know…

Which players are involved?

All 70 eligible to feature in the first of three play-offs are set to take part at TPC Southwind, with Jon Rahm holding a slender advantage in the season-long standings after four victories - including The Masters - during an impressive 2023.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler sits second after successfully defending his WM Phoenix Open title and cruising to victory at The Players during a year where he has only finished outside the top 12 once, with defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy lurking in third place.

McIlroy can become the first player in history to successfully defend his FedExCup title, while Max Homa and US Open champion Wyndham Clark - both two-time winners during the 2022-23 campaign, round off the current top-five.

Brian Harman returns to action for the first time since his maiden major victory at The Open, which lifted him to sixth spot, with Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau all inside the top 10 as things stand and all guaranteed progression into next week's event.

Who needs a big week?

Justin Thomas and Adam Scott were among those to narrowly miss out on the reaching the FedExCup Playoffs, while Shane Lowry (78th), Matt Wallace (82nd), Danny Willett (85th) and Billy Horschel (90th) also failed to extend their season.

Ben Griffin (70th) was the last player in the field, making one of six PGA Tour rookies and seven in total making their debuts in the Playoffs, while Matt Kuchar (60th) is now the only player that has qualified for the Playoffs every season since the FedExCup formed in 2007.

England's Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick occupy 33rd and 36th respectively, meaning they are close to guaranteeing a BMW Championship spot, while compatriot Aaron Rai lies in 65th as he tries to move up the standings.

The FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs, with 2,000 points awarded to the winner compared to the usual 500 on offer for a regular event, meaning there is plenty of opportunity for any of the 70 to still be in the running to win the FedExCup.

Why else is this week so important?

Only the top 50 in the FedExCup standings after this week are guaranteed into the eight Signature Events on the 2024 schedule, which returns to a calendar year campaign from 2024, with those missing out having to find other ways to get into the biggest tournaments next year.

Signature events will have no cuts, limited fields and offer more prize money and FedExCup points than other tournaments, starting from The Sentry in Hawaii next January.

As well as looking ahead to next season, those 50 who reach the BMW Championship will then try to break into the top 30 to qualify for the Tour Championship - and a potential $18m jackpot - at East Lake from August 24-27.

The Playoffs are also some of the limited ways left to try and secure Ryder Cup qualification, with Zach Johnson's six automatic selections locked in after the BMW Championship and Team Europe's qualifiers confirmed on September 3.

Who will win the FedExCup? Watch the FedExCup Playoffs live this August on Sky Sports. Live coverage from the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship begins on Thursday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.