Solheim Cup 2023: Team Europe as it stands and players looking to impress at AIG Women's Open

The final major of the season in women's golf major season gets under way at Walton Heath on August 10 - you can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports.

Time is running out to qualify for the Solheim Cup, with the AIG Women's Open the penultimate chance for players to force their way into an automatic spot for Team Europe.

Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia from September 22-24, live on Sky Sports, where the hosts will be chasing a third consecutive victory over Team USA in the tournament's history.

A strong core of Europe's winning teams in 2019 and 2021 will return for this year's edition of the biennial contest, while the AIG Women's Open and next week's ISPS Handa World Invitational give players a late chance to guarantee a place in Pettersen's squad.

A look back at the best of the action from a thrilling final day at the Solheim Cup, where Team Europe made it back-to-back victories against Team USA.

The top two in the European Solheim Cup standings after those events automatically qualify, alongside the next eligible six in the world rankings, with Pettersen then naming her four captain's picks in a live show on Sky Sports Golf on Tuesday August 22.

Ahead of the final women's major of the year taking place this week at Walton Heath, we take a look at those already set for a Solheim Cup spot and who is looking for a big finish to the qualification campaign…

Who is in Team Europe as things stand?

Maja Stark moved top of the European Points List after her tied-fourth finish at the Women's Scottish Open on Sunday, where Celine Boutier followed her Evian Championship victory the previous week by claiming a second successive title.

In-form Celine Boutier says she is looking to maintain her winning streak with victory in the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath this week.

Boutier's success saw her become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win a major championship and the following tournament, while the Frenchwoman knocked Sweden's Linn Grant out of the top two for the first time this year.

There's the possibility of Boutier moving to world No 1 should she add to her major tally this week, while her current world ranking means she is already guaranteed a third consecutive Solheim Cup appearance.

Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull are all comfortably inside the world's top 20 and will qualify for Team Europe via their world ranking, with Grant also set for a Solheim Cup debut as she heads into the final women's major as world No 19.

Georgia Hall is hoping to triumph once again at the AIG Women's Open, having secured her only major back in 2018 at the tournament.

Carlota Ciganda posted top-20 finishes in three of the four majors this year and will feature for Team Europe on home soil in Spain, while there's plenty of competition for who could get that final automatic place via the world rankings.

The Swedish trio of Stark, 2021 AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom are the next three in the standings, from 36th to 38th, with Nordqvist ever-present for Team Europe since her debut in 2009 and set to be a playing vice-captain for this year's contest.

Speaking ahead of the AIG Women's Open, ex-champion Anna Nordqvist says she has no concerns with being a playing vice-captain at this year's Solheim Cup.

Which players are still trying to qualify?

Gemma Dryburgh is chasing a maiden Solheim Cup appearance and is the only other European player currently in the world's top 50, with the Scot enjoying a breakthrough LPGA Tour victory last season and recently posting a top-10 finish at the Evian Championship.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Nanna Koerstz Madsen also won on the LPGA Tour in 2022 and could still make a late push to guarantee a spot, while Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow have both contended in a major this season.

Could Stephanie Meadow enjoy a Solheim Cup debut later this year?

Madelene Sagstrom scored three points in her European debut last time around but is without a worldwide top-10 all year, while Mel Reid - who has played four times and served as a vice-captain in 2019 - has finished no higher than 15th since being part of the winning team in 2021.

Should Pettersen want another Spanish option in her side then Carmen Alonso and Nuria Iturrioz have both won on the Ladies European Tour this season, while Ana Pelaez Trivino is inside the world's top 100 after three runner-up finishes in 2023.

What about Team USA?

Double qualification points are on offer for Team USA at the AIG Women's Open, with 120 points awarded to the winner, with the team finalised after the completion of the CP Women's Open on August 27.

The top seven players in the US Solheim Cup standings automatically qualify alongside the next top two in the world rankings, with Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Allisen Corpuz already mathematically secure a place in the team.

Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson currently hold the remaining spots on the points list, while Rose Zhang (world No 32) and Angel Yin (world No 34) are the two currently in via the world rankings.

Ahead of the AIG Women's Open, Rose Zhang discusses the challenges of trying to balance professional golf while also studying at university.

Andrea Lee is Thompson's closest challenger in the US standings, with Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight both well-placed to feature for Stacy Lewis' side, while Jessica Korda has battled fitness and form issues this season and may be relying on a captain's pick.

