AIG Women's Open: Lilia Vu holds off Charley Hull to secure six-shot victory at Walton Heath

Lilia Vu cruised to a dominant victory at the AIG Women's Open

Lilia Vu registered a second major title of the season after holding off home favourite Charley Hull to claim a six-shot win at the AIG Women’s Open.

Vu started the day tied for the lead and never relinquished top spot during an impressive display at Walton Heath, where the American mixed six birdies with a lone bogey to card a five-under 67 and end the week on 14 under.

The 25-year-old's success follows her Chevron Championship win earlier in the season and sees her become the first player since Jin Young Ko in 2019 to win multiple women's major in the calendar year, while Hull had to settle for second after a frustrating final day.

Hull holed a long-range par-save at the last to finish on eight under ahead of Jiyai Shin, her second runner-up finish in majors this season, with Jiyai Shin a further stroke back in third ahead of Hyo Joo Kim and Amy Yang.

Vu the star at Walton Heath

The final group opened with pars before Vu rolled in a 12-foot birdie at the second and got up and down from the sand at the next, where Hull made bogey and fell two behind after finding thick rough with her approach.

Hull hit a poor tee shot at the fourth and missed the green with her second on her way to another bogey, giving Vu a three-shot cushion when she two-putted from the fringe for par, with the fans' favourite then lipping out with her 30-foot birdie attempt at the fifth.

Both players were unable to take advantage of the par-five sixth and had to scramble pars at the seventh after failing to get on the green with their approaches, as Kim - playing in the group ahead - made back-to-back birdies from the eighth to briefly cut the lead to two.

Vu signed off a bogey-free front nine by making a 20-foot birdie at the ninth and added another from a few feet closer at the next, which saw her go five clear when Kim dropped a shot at the par-five 11th for the first of successive bogeys.

Hull briefly raised hopes of a back-nine charge with a sensational bunker hole-out for eagle at the 11th, taking her within three, only for Vu to respond by firing a stunning approach to tap-in range at the par-four next to restore a four-shot cushion.

Charley Hull's runner-up finish is her second in majors this season, following on from the US Women's Open

The pair exchanged pars over the next two holes as the chasing pack's hopes faded, while Vu gave Hull a lifeline when she had to pitch out from the shrubbery and then missed the green with her shot to post a first bogey of her round.

Vu's lead stayed at four after her playing partner three-putted from long range to also drop a shot, with Hull's hopes ended when she missed an eagle attempt from inside 10 feet at the par-five 16th and matching Vu's birdie.

Hull posted a one-over 73 in the final round

Hull dropped a shot after a wayward drive at the par-three 17th, where protesters briefly entered the green with smoke flares before being quickly escorted away by security, as Vu made par to take a five-shot lead to the par-four last.

Another errant drive at the last saw Hull hacking out into the fairway bunker before she holed a spectacular long-range par save to remain on eight under, before Vu poured in a lengthy birdie to complete a memorable win in style.

Shin posted a two-under 70 to take third spot ahead of compatriots Kim and Yang, who carded rounds of 74 and 70 respectively, while American trio Angel Yin, Ally Ewing and Allisen Corpuz shared sixth spot.

World No 1 Nelly Korda ended the week in the group tied-11th that contained Sweden's Linn Grant, who struggled to a four-under 76, while Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier jumped inside the top 20 in the final day after a four-under 68.

Celine Boutier was chasing back-to-back major victories and third consecutive LPGA Tour title

What's next?

The LPGA Tour season heads to Northern Ireland for the ISPS Handa World Invitational, beginning on Thursday, which is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and is the final event in the qualification campaign for Europe's Solheim Cup team.

The CPKC Women's Open in Canada from August 24-27 will be the last chance to qualify for Team USA, before the Solheim Cup takes place live from September 22-24 on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup and more with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months.