AIG Women's Open notebook: Charley Hull, Ellie Goulding, World Cup fever, Lionesses and more

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round of the AIG Women's Open from Walton Heath Highlights of the final round of the AIG Women's Open from Walton Heath

For those unable to attend the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, it would be easy to assume – wrongly - that this week's major has been no different to any other event in the golf calendar.

The world's top players playing an iconic course, in front of thousands of spectators each day, may seem exactly what you expect from one of the marquee events in the sporting schedule. However, this year was different.

'Golf. Opened up.' was the message from the R&A throughout the week, as they looked to inspire the next generation of fans and give those of all ages a new way to experience golf. And boy, did they deliver.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Lilia Vu says she will remember her AIG Open victory for the rest of her life after easing to a six-shot victory at Walton Heath. An emotional Lilia Vu says she will remember her AIG Open victory for the rest of her life after easing to a six-shot victory at Walton Heath.

Walton Heath impresses in many ways

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in his pre-tournament press conference that they "wanted to attract families" and "attract young girls who don't necessarily play golf but want to come and have a good evening" to the event. That was evident throughout the week.

Attendances were significantly up on the previous year's tournament at Muirfield, with the strategy to continue letting under-16s go free with a paying adult resulting in significantly more young people in the crowd than you would typically see at a major event.

Charley Hull received huge support from the home crowds throughout the AIG Women's Open

The crowds offered huge support to the home contingent in the field, with Charley Hull - the home favourite and eventual runner-up to Lilia Vu - blown away by the reaction she was getting throughout the week.

"It's unbelievable," Hull said about the reaction she received. "I was shocked how many young kids came up to me to be fair. It's quite cute and really inspiring because when I was younger I used to look up to Laura (Davies) but it's kind of cool how they are looking up to me now."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charley Hull admits she felt 'deflated' after her final round at the AIG Women's Open saw her finish six shots behind winner Lilia Vu Charley Hull admits she felt 'deflated' after her final round at the AIG Women's Open saw her finish six shots behind winner Lilia Vu

The course provided the perfect major test for the players, while Vu catapulted herself as a star of the women's game by registering a six-shot victory and second major of the season. She was outside the world's top 1,000 not that long ago and is now projected to reach No 1 for the first time. Impressive.

Festival vibes at a golf tournament?!

Putting a fan area at a golf tournament is not new, with the spectator village at The 151st Open last month proving hugely popular and the BMW PGA Championship's fan village getting bigger every year, but the "Festival Fan Village" this week generated plenty of interest and praise.

The Festival Fan Village opened from Wednesday's practice round and proved extremely popular

Situated close to the practice range and a short distance away from the 18th fairway, the village offered an array of colour, noise and excitement and provided almost the perfect way to engage with those experiencing the sport for the first time.

Golf lessons were available for those of all abilities, with crazy golf and putting challenges there for those not ready to test their swing, but the big takeaway was the number of non-golf activities on offer for families to enjoy.

Virtual games, Cornhole and outdoor shuffleboard were just some of the options available, while a range of food and drink stalls were there to entice those watching the live golf - sat on deck chairs and bean bags - on huge screens in the middle of the village.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lilia Vu sinks a superb birdie on the 18th at Walton Heath to cap off a brilliant final round Lilia Vu sinks a superb birdie on the 18th at Walton Heath to cap off a brilliant final round

Throw in the tent hosting live music and Q&A sessions with recognisable names, plus the large merchandise shops and extra stalls around the area, and it really did offer the festival style experience. It could well be something that other sports events use as inspiration going forward.

World Cup fever at Walton Heath!

Golf clearly remained the priority at the course all week, although the decision to celebrate other women's sport taking place by screening the FIFA Women's World Cup is another that should be applauded.

All four quarter-finals were shown on one of the big screens in the Festival Fan Village, as the others showed live golf, with England's victory over Colombia on Saturday in particular generating plenty of interest.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

England fans - some in football shirts and a few in Union Jack hats - watched on nervously as the Lionesses secured a 2-1 victory to book their semi-final spot, with an enthusiastic cheer being heard across the village at full-time.

There may not have been the excessive celebrations like we have seen at other outdoor screenings of major tournaments - mainly involving the men's national team - in the past, but the fact so many were glued to the football ahead of going out to watch the golf showed it was a worthwhile move.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Goulding brings global appeal

While the golf continued to be the star attraction into the weekend, the tournament took a back seat on Saturday evening to allow live music to take centre stage for the first time in AIG Women's Open history.

Shortly after Charley Hull and Lilia Vu took a share of the 54-hole lead, the driving range become a makeshift festival arena as Pixey supported chart-topping star Ellie Goulding on a big stage.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Goulding left the several thousand who stayed to watch 'Starry Eyed' with her performance, with the BRIT Award winner's appearance also helping to lure a different audience to watch golf.

Speaking about the concert, 2018 champion Georgia Hall said: "I heard it was a massive success and there's no reason why it can't be like this every year!"

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Next year's edition heads to the Home of Golf for the third time and first since 2013, with St Andrews' historic Old Course the venue for Vu's title defence next August.

Bring. It. On.

The LPGA Tour season heads to Northern Ireland next for the ISPS Handa World Invitational, beginning on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, which is the final event in the qualification campaign for Europe's Solheim Cup team. Stream the LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup and more with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months.