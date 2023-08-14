LIV Golf Bedminster: Cam Smith wins by seven shots; Phil Mickelson implodes with quintuple bogey

Phil Mickelson's hopes of victory at LIV Golf Bedminster were ended by a quintuple-bogey eight

Cam Smith eased to his second LIV Golf title in three events as Phil Mickelson imploded during the final round in New Jersey.

Smith followed his victory at LIV Golf London in July with a seven-shot win at LIV Golf Bedminster on Sunday, finishing on 12 under par with his nearest challenger Anirban Lahiri back at five under.

The Australian led Mickelson by four strokes heading into the final day but the latter's hopes of a maiden LIV Golf title and first trophy anywhere since 2021 were ended by a four-over 75, which featured a quintuple-bogey eight on the par-three seventh as he twice found the water.

Mickelson ended up in a tie for ninth on one under par, 11 shots behind Smith, who carded a three-under round of 68 as he recovered from two early bogeys by posting five birdies.

Mickelson's week was a headline-making one on and off the course with the six-time major champion also denying allegations from sports gambler Billy Walters that he wanted to bet $400,000 on victory for Team USA at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah.

Writing on social media, Mickelson said: "I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.

"I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now."

LIV Golf will now take a break before the next event in Chicago in late September.