Solheim Cup state of play: Who is in contention for Team Europe and Team USA with final chances to stake claim

With the Solheim Cup just over a month away, we take a closer look at who is set to represent Team Europe and Team USA in Spain....

Team Europe: Who will Pettersen be taking to Spain?

Team Europe will be made up of the top two in the European Solheim Cup standings following the ISPS Handa World Invitational, alongside the next eligible six in the world rankings, with Pettersen then naming her four captain's picks in a live show on Sky Sports Golf on Tuesday August 22.

Pettersen - who scored the winning point during the 2019 contest - will captain Europe at Finca Cortesin from September 22-24, live on Sky Sports, where the hosts will be aiming to register a third consecutive victory for the first time in the tournament's history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celine Boutier won the Evian Championship by six shots to claim her maiden major victory in front of her home fans in France Celine Boutier won the Evian Championship by six shots to claim her maiden major victory in front of her home fans in France

Celine Boutier currently leads the way in the European Solheim Cup standings after her wins at the Evian Championship and Scottish Open, Maja Stark sitting in second with fellow Swede Linn Grant right on her tail.

The next six in the world rankings are currently Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Grant, Carlota Ciganda, and Anna Nordqvist.

Team Europe: Current Top 10 in Solheim Cup Standings 1) Celine Boutier (FRA) 2) Maja Stark (SWE) 3) Linn Grant (SWE) 4) Charley Hull (ENG) 5) Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 6) Ana Pelaez Trivino (ESP) 7) Olivia Cowan (GER) 8) Georgia Hall (ENG) 9) Johanna Gustavsson (SWE) 10) Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

With Maguire, Hall and Hull all comfortably inside the world's top 20 they are set to qualify for Team Europe via their world ranking, with Grant also set for a Solheim Cup debut and Ciganda on track for an automatic spot following top-20 finishes in three of the four majors this year on home soil in Spain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charley Hull holes a sensational chip for an eagle on the par-five eleventh at the AIG Women's Open Charley Hull holes a sensational chip for an eagle on the par-five eleventh at the AIG Women's Open

There is plenty of competition for who could get that final automatic place via the world rankings as Nordqvist has been ever-present for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup since 2009 and is set to be a playing vice-captain for this year's contest, with Stark and Madelene Sagstrom rounding out the top eight who could claim the final automatic spot.

Who could get a captain's pick?

There is then plenty of debate as to who should get one of Pettersen's captain's picks.

If vice-captain Nordqvist is beaten for the final automatic spots, she will be one of Pettersen's four choices, while Gemma Dryburgh is chasing a maiden Solheim Cup appearance.

The Scot is the only other European player currently in the world's top 50 after a breakthrough LPGA Tour victory last season. She recently posted a top-10 finish at the Evian Championship and finished 36th in the AIG Women's Open.

Germany's Olivia Cowan secured a top-10 finish at the AIG Women's Open but would be a rogue pick, with the likes of Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Albane Valenzuela, and Stephanie Meadow hoping they have shown enough this season for a call-up.

Should Pettersen want another Spanish option in her side then Carmen Alonso and Nuria Iturrioz have both won on the Ladies European Tour this season, while Ana Pelaez Trivino is inside the world's top 100 after three runners-up finishes in 2023.

Who will be representing Team USA?

Team USA will be finalised after the completion of the CP Women's Open on August 27. The top seven players in the US Solheim Cup standings automatically qualify alongside the next top two in the world rankings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Lilia Vu says she'll remember her AIG Open victory for the rest of her life after easing to a six-shot victory at Walton Heath An emotional Lilia Vu says she'll remember her AIG Open victory for the rest of her life after easing to a six-shot victory at Walton Heath

After her dominant victory at the AIG Women's Open and second major win, Lilia Vu will be in Spain, with Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz already having mathematically secured a place in the team.

Team USA: Current Top 10 in Solheim Cup standings 1) Lilia Vu 2) Nelly Korda 3) Allisen Corpuz 4) Megan Khang 5) Jennifer Kupcho 6) Danielle Khang 7) Lexi Thompson 8) Andrea Lee 9) Ally Ewing 10) Alison Lee

Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, and Lexi Thompson currently round out the top seven in the US Solheim Cup standings, with rising star Rose Zhang and Angel Yin the next top two in the world rankings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the Mizuho Americas Open where Rose Zhang becomes the first player since 1951 to win on the LPGA Tour in a professional debut Highlights from day four of the Mizuho Americas Open where Rose Zhang becomes the first player since 1951 to win on the LPGA Tour in a professional debut

Andrea Lee is next in line in the standings, with Ally Ewing Yin's closest challenger via the world rankings to make Stacy Lewis' side.

The LPGA Tour season heads to Northern Ireland next for the ISPS Handa World Invitational, beginning on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, which is the final event in the qualification campaign for Europe's Solheim Cup team.