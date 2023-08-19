BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy three back as Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick share lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the third round of the BMW Championship from the Olympia Fields Country Club, Illinois Highlights of the third round of the BMW Championship from the Olympia Fields Country Club, Illinois

Scottie Scheffler and England's Matt Fitzpatrick take a share of the lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship, with Rory McIlroy three back.

Scheffler charged up the leaderboard with seven birdies and a lone bogey in a third-round 64, as Matt Fitzpatrick held the outright advantage at Olympia Fields Country Club until he closed a four-under 66 with a bogey.

Both players head into the final day on 11 under and a shot ahead of Open champion Brian Harman, who mixed four birdies with a lone blemish in a third-round 67, with Max Homa a further stroke back in fourth as he chases a third PGA Tour win of the season.

Matt Fitzpatrick started the week outside the world's top 30

Reigning FedExCup champion McIlroy shares fifth spot with Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland, while Justin Rose is a further stroke back in the group of four players tied-seventh as the looks to prolong his season and qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

McIlroy took advantage of the par-five first and made three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the third, then fired a wayward drive and missed the green with his approach to post a bogey-five at the ninth.

Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first four-time winner of the FedExCup

The three-time FedExCup champion three-putted from 15 feet to bogey the tenth, including a missed effort to save par from inside three feet, with McIlroy holing from 10 feet to save par at the 14th and then bogeying the par-five next.

"A little disappointing there," McIlroy admitted. "Felt like I could have been a couple closer to the lead, but overall happy with how I played today compared to yesterday."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Homa took a two-shot lead into the weekend but quickly saw that advantage disappear with a triple-bogey at the fourth and successive bogeys on his back nine, only to salvage a one-over 71 to also leave him three back,

Watch the BMW Championship live throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Early coverage continues Sunday from 3pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 4.30pm.

Don't miss the Solheim Cup, the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour exclusively live over the coming months on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the best sport with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months.