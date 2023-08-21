Brooks Koepka misses out on automatic Ryder Cup spot after being leapfrogged by Max Homa and Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepa fell out of the automatic Ryder Cup places

Brooks Koepka will have to rely on a captain's pick from US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson after falling out of the automatic qualifying places in the final event.

Koepka's fifth major title in the US PGA Championship in May looked likely to secure his place in the side, but playing in the LIV Golf League meant his chances to earn more points were limited to the season's other majors.

The former world No 1 finished 17th in the US Open and 64th in the Open and was fifth in the Ryder Cup standings at the start of the final counting event, the BMW Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Brooks Koepka's five major victories A look back at Brooks Koepka's five major victories

However, Max Homa's tie for fifth at Olympia Fields and Xander Schauffele's share of eighth place was enough to move them above Koepka, who dropped to seventh as a result.

Sitting behind him are Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, with Johnson set to name his six captain's picks on August 29.

The six automatic qualifiers for the team are world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Open champion Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Homa and Schauffele.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Live on Sky

The PGA Tour season reaches its climax on Thursday at the Tour Championship, where only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings get to feature and players are given a strokes-based advantage based on their position.

Scheffler will start with a two-shot lead over Hovland and McIlroy will begin on seven under in third spot, while Jon Rahm begins in fourth ahead of Lucas Glover.

Who will win the FedExCup? Watch the Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour and more for £26 a month for 12 months with NOW.