Sky Sports Golf Podcast: European Solheim Cup captain Suzanne Pettersen on hopes in Spain

Suzanne Pettersen discusses her European Solheim Cup picks with Josh Antmann

Josh Antmann is joined by the European Solheim Cup captain for 2023, Suzanne Pettersen who discusses why her team are favourites to claim a third consecutive victory.

Pettersen talks about her time as a player and the experiences she had playing alongside the legendary Annika Sorenstam and her putt to win 2019 competition at Gleneagles.

She also reveals her captains picks at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia and the reasons behind her decisions.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh will make her debut with Caroline Hedwall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom also named to complete Europe's strong line-up.

Dryburgh is one of three rookies in Pettersen's team where Europe will be chasing a third consecutive victory over Team USA for the first time in the tournament's history.

Team Europe's Suzann Pettersen and Emily Kristine Pedersen share their excitement for the Solheim Cup which is set to take place in Spain in September

Pettersen also joked that her biggest job during the Solheim Cup will be to keep Carlota Ciganda in check in front of a home crowd in Spain.

"We need to balance her adrenaline and keep her as grounded as possible. Hopefully she'll have the week of her life," said Pettersen.

