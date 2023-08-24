Rory McIlroy warns gambling spectators at golf events they're on 'slippery slope' after heckling at BMW Championship

McIlroy says fans can "really affect the play" on the course

Rory McIlroy has warned spectators who gamble during golf events that they are on a "slippery slope".

The 34-year-old offered up his advice after two people were ejected for shouting at Max Homa and Chris Kirk as they putted on the 17th hole at the BMW Championship. The calls related to a bet between friends.

"We have talked about this at the board and the PAC [player advisory council] level for a few years," McIlroy said.

"I don't think there's any other sport - maybe basketball and you can sit courtside, but it's a different environment - where people can really affect the play out here.

"As long as it's policed the right way and as long as there's measures put in place for things like what happened to Max Homa not to happen.

"Because we're all for people out here having a good time and being able to put something on an outcome, as long as they don't feel like they can come here and influence that outcome - that's important." he added.

Pressed on whether he was aware of a rise in shouts from galleries, McIlroy said:

"My biggest pet peeve is when you're reading a putt and someone that's been sitting there all day is like, 'It doesn't break as much as you think', or whatever. I just think, 'Shut up and don't be a part of the show, just enjoy watching the golf, right?'

"But I wouldn't say that's to do with gambling, per se. If I was here as a fan, I just want to go out and try to watch the best players in the world and have a good time doing that."