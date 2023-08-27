Czech Masters: Todd Clements earns shock maiden DP World Tour win as Matt Wallace falls short

Todd Clements secured a maiden DP World Tour title at the D+D Real Czech Masters

Todd Clements secured a maiden DP World Tour title after holding off a host of Ryder Cup hopefuls to claim a dramatic one-shot victory at the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Clements overturned a three-stroke deficit during a thrilling final round at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, where he charged into contention with six birdies in his opening eight holes.

The Englishman added three straight birdies from the 11th to raises hopes of a '59 round', only to par each of his last five holes to close a bogey-free 63 and set the clubhouse target at 22 under.

Matt Wallace made a late victory push when he moved within one of the lead with four holes to play, but he was unable to find a birdie over the closing stretch and finished a shot back in second.

Nicolai Hojgaard finished four strokes back in third and Robert MacIntyre retained his place in the final automatic Ryder Cup qualification spot by claiming a share of fourth, with potential Team Europe debutant Ludvig Aberg also in the large group on 17 under.

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to Switzerland next for the Omega European Masters, held at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, with the tournament also serving as the last qualifying event in the race to qualify for Europe's Ryder Cup team.

