BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler praise Viktor Hovland after 'amazing' victory

Viktor Hovland believes he produced the round of his career so far to snatch a dramatic victory over world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship.

Hovland overturned a three-stroke deficit during a remarkable final day at Olympic Fields Country Club, where he birdied seven of his last nine holes to set a new course record with an amazing nine-under 61.

The fast finish saw the Norwegian star finish two strokes clear of Scheffler and Fitzpatrick, with his fifth PGA Tour title also seeing him jump to second in the FedExCup standings going into the season-ending Tour Championship.

Asked where that round ranked in his career, Hovland told Sky Sports: "It has to be number one. I remember playing a pretty special round of golf my first year on [the PGA] Tour, I shot seven under at Torrey Pines when it was hailing and windy and raining and that's probably the best I've ever struck it throughout a round.

"But to shoot 61 and shoot 28 on the back nine at this golf course and under the circumstances, I have nothing that beats that."

Hovland, who mixed 10 birdies with a lone bogey, added: "I was thinking if I post a score like I did yesterday (65) I could at least have a chance, but it's hard when you have so many guys in front of you that are really good. Catching heat on the back nine was what I had to do."

The 25-year-old was playing alongside Ryder Cup team-mate and reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, who ended the week five strokes back in fourth spot after a four-under 66 on Sunday.

Viktor Hovland ended the week on 17 under after a Sunday to remember

"I felt like I played very average out there next to Viktor [Hovland]," McIlroy said. "He played amazing. I was marking his card in there and I'm like, 'oh, you only made one four on the back nine, the rest threes', so it adds up to a nice little 28 for him. It was great to see. He played great. I sort of realized around like 14, 15 something pretty special was happening.

"He [Hovland] has had some great wins already this year. Had a great chance at the PGA Championship. Didn't quite get it done, but yeah, he's a world-class player and looking forward to him being on my team for the Ryder Cup in a few weeks' time."

Viktor Hovland will start the Tour Championship in second and on eight under

Scheffler held at least a share of the lead for most of the final day before fading over the closing holes, with the six-time PGA Tour winner stunned by how Hovland closed out the tournament.

"It's a pretty amazing round of golf to win this tournament like that," Scheffler said of Hovland's 61. "I still don't understand how the scores were so low this week. This place seems pretty hard to me, but guys are just ripping it up. 61 is a fantastic round, especially with Sunday pressure.

Scottie Scheffler narrowly missed out on a seventh PGA Tour title

"I'm just a bit frustrated. I think that would be the way to describe it. I mean, Viktor went out and really just beat me today and played a fantastic round. I can hold my head high - I did my best out there today and fought hard. Just ultimately came up a couple of shots short."

Fitzpatrick started the week outside the top-30 in the FedExCup standings but secured his place at East Lake by claiming a share of second, with the former US Open champion having no complaints about narrowly missing out on victory.

"Can't do anything about 61," Fitzpatrick said. "I did just see Viktor [Hovland], I called him a little s***! But for me, just really pleased again that I played really well final round in contention with the world No 1 and I didn't lose it.

"Someone else came from behind and won it - can't do anything about that. I feel like my game is definitely in better shape than it was and looking forward to getting to next week and working on it some more."

What's next?

The starting positions heading into the season-ending Tour Championship

The PGA Tour season reaches its climax on Thursday at the Tour Championship, where only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings get to feature and players are given a strokes-based advantage based on their position.

Scheffler will start with a two-shot lead over Hovland and McIlroy will begin on seven under in third spot, while Jon Rahm begins in fourth ahead of Lucas Glover.

