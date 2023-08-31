Ryder Cup: Matt Fitzpatrick leads at Omega European Masters as race for a place in Team Europe intensifies

Matt Fitzpatrick flew out the blocks for a share of the lead at the final DP World Tour event ahead of the Ryder Cup

Matt Fitzpatrick and Yannik Paul made ideal starts in their last-ditch bids to qualify for the Ryder Cup in the Omega European Masters.

Two-time winner Fitzpatrick, who needs to finish tied seventh with one player or better to overhaul the absent Tommy Fleetwood on the World Points list, carded a flawless opening 63 to be part of a six-way tie for the lead at Crans-sur-Sierre, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Paul, who would replace Scotland's Robert MacIntyre in the final berth on the European Points list with a win, is just a shot behind on six under par alongside Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who continues to make a strong case for a wildcard despite only turning professional in June.

"I played brilliant," former US Open champion Fitzpatrick said after a round containing seven birdies and no bogeys.

"I think I only hit two bad shots, one I got away with and one I managed to get up and down.

"That's as good as I've played for a while. I made a good par save on 13 but missed a couple of putts for that score as well so really feel comfortable out there and it's so nice to be back."

Fitzpatrick shared the lead with compatriot Eddie Pepperell, Denmark's John Axelsen, Spain's Nacho Elvira, Malaysia's Gavin Green and Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, while Scotland's Scott Jamieson was alongside Paul and Aberg in a tie for seventh.

Red-hot race for Ryder Cup spots gets even more exciting

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will name his six wildcard picks on Monday, with absentee Fleetwood certain to receive one if replaced in the automatic qualifying places by Fitzpatrick – as looks likely after the latter's strong start.

Aberg and Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard cannot qualify automatically for the team but they have both well and truly thrown their hats into the ring for captain's picks after a 64 and 65 respecitvely.

The greater intrigue lies with the final qualification spot with the third automatic qualifier on the European Points List. MacIntyre currently in possession of that spot ahead of a number of players and carded a two-under 68.

Another Ryder Cup hopeful, Poland's Adrian Meronk, played in the same group as Paul and McIntyre, finishing the day on three under par.

Germany's Yannik Paul could secure an qualification place for the Ryder Cup

Paul needs to win the tournament to take the qualifying spot, or at worse finish third depending on how the Scotsman gets on, but the German is just trying to stay focused on the golf.

"Obviously there's a lot of [Ryder Cup] talk going on, but for me it didn't really matter who I was playing with," Paul said.

"[There are] so many things you can't really control. I just try to see it as a normal tournament and enjoy it, be grateful and if I feel like that I tend to play my best golf.

"So I didn't really compare myself to anyone, just try to stay in my zone and today it worked really well."

Meronk can also make the team automatically but he will need to finish tied for second or better to have any chance.

Rasmus Hojgaard, and Adrian Otaegui can also snatch the final qualifying spot, but need to win the tournament – which seems fairly unlikely at this point with all three players behind McIntyre and the rest of the pack after the opening day.

Watch the Omega European Masters on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Friday, and the rest of the tournament across the weekend. Stream the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, Ryder Cup and more for £26 a month for 12 months with NOW.