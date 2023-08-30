Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA, LET, LIV Series latest leaderboards

Stay up to date with all the latest scores from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

The PGA tour takes a break after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship, which means all eyes in the men's game are on the DP World Tour and the Omega European Masters, where vital Ryder Cup points are up for grabs.

The LPGA heads north west for the Portland Classic while on the Ladies European Tour the players are in Ireland competing for the KPMG Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The big story last week was Victor Hovland maintaining his sensational form as he cruised to victory in the PGA's Tour Championship.

The Norwegian fended off a late surge by American Xander Schauffele to finish at 27 under par to win at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and become FedEx Cup champion.

Check out all last week's leaderboards below.

