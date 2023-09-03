Ludvig Aberg boosts Ryder Cup hopes with impressive DP World Tour win at European Masters

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the fourth round of the Omega European Masters at the Golf-Club Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland. Highlights from the fourth round of the Omega European Masters at the Golf-Club Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland.

Ludvig Aberg enhanced his hopes of a Ryder Cup captain’s pick after securing a dramatic victory and maiden DP World Tour title at the Omega European Masters.

The Swedish star, who only turned professional in the summer, produced a stunning back-nine birdie charge to jump clear of Matt Fitzpatrick and claim a two-shot win at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Aberg recovered from bogeying his opening hole to fire seven birdies - including four in a row from the 14th - in a final-round 64, seeing him end on 19 under and increase the prospect of him being named as one of Luke Donald's Ryder Cup captain's picks.

Could Aberg be set for a Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe?

Alexander Bjork finished second ahead of Connor Syme and Fitzpatrick, whose tied-third finish was enough for him to dislodge Tommy Fleetwood on the World Points List for an automatic qualification spot for Team Europe, while Robert MacIntyre confirmed his place on the European Points List by ending tied-55th.

Aberg produces statement victory

Fitzpatrick - starting the day two ahead - opened with four consecutive pars and followed an eight-foot birdie at the fifth by taking advantage of the par-five ninth to reach the turn in 33, then got up and down from the sand to make an impressive save at the par-three 11th.

Matt Fitzpatrick was looking to become the first player since Seve Ballesteros to win the event three times

The Englishman holed a 15-foot birdie at the 13th and two-putted from 40 feet to add another at the par-five next, briefly moving him three clear, only to bogey the par-five 15th after a clunky chip over the green into a bunker with his third shot.

Fitzpatrick lost his lead when a wayward tee shot at the par-three 16th led to another bogey, as Aberg - playing in the group ahead - surged into the lead after a birdie barrage on his back nine.

Live Ryder Cup Captain's Picks Live on

Aberg, who bogeyed his opening hole but made three birdies in a five-hole stretch from the fifth, made successive birdies on the par-fives and rolled in from 15 feet at the 16th before firing his approach at the 17th to tap-in range and set up a fourth consecutive birdie.

The 23-year-old narrowly missed another birdie look at the par-four last but set a clubhouse target that wasn't beaten, with compatriot Bjork his closest challenger after draining a 35-foot birdie on his final hole.

Fitzpatrick needed to hole his second shot to force a play-off but registered a third bogey in four holes to drop back to 16 under, with Syme also three back after mixing six birdies with three bogeys in a final-round 67, while Nicolai Hojgaard shared fifth with Alex Fitzpatrick and Joost Luiten.

Ryder Cup on the mind for Aberg?

Aberg's victory comes in just his sixth DP World Tour start and less than three months on from turning professional, with the former world amateur No 1 now widely expected to be handed a Ryder Cup debut when Donald names his captain's picks.

"It's a pretty surreal feeling to be honest," Aberg said. "I always had that (feeling) that I could do it. I figured a win would put me in a good position. Honestly, I've done a pretty good job of not thinking about it too much."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ludwig Aberg discusses what a spot in the Ryder Cup team would mean to him after he boosted his chances with a win at the European Masters. Ludwig Aberg discusses what a spot in the Ryder Cup team would mean to him after he boosted his chances with a win at the European Masters.

What's next?

Donald will name his six captain's picks to complete Europe's Ryder Cup side on Monday, live from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of the contest taking place from September 29-October 1.

The next DP World Tour event is the Horizon Irish Open, beginning on Thursday at the K Club, where Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry are all due to feature.