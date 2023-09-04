Portland Classic: Teenage qualifier Chanette Wannasaen seals stunning triumph with record-breaking score

Chanettee Wannasaen holds the trophy after winning the LPGA Portland Classic

Teenager Chanettee Wannasaen became the first Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour since 2015 after taking a record-breaking four-stroke victory in the Portland Classic.

The 19-year-old from Thailand arrived at Portland ranked 367th and having missed nine straight cuts in her rookie season but closed with a near-flawless nine-under final round of 63.

That ensured Wannasaen earned her first LPGA Tour victory and shattered the tournament scoring record by five strokes with a 26-under total after four rounds in the 60s.

"I'm really proud of myself because I really work hard for the trophy," Wannasaen said.

"I don't give up. I always to work hard, to work hard for improve my short game, improve my mind, improve my play. I do everything to get a trophy."

Wannasaen is just the third qualifier to win on tour. Canada's Brooke Henderson was the last Monday qualifier to win, taking the same Portland event eight years ago. The other qualifier to finish first was American Laurel Kean, who claimed the State Farm Classic in 2000.

Third-round leader Megan Khang failed in her bid to win consecutive events. The 25-year-old American, a winner a week ago the CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy in Vancouver, British Columbia - her first on tour - closed with a one-under 71 and finished alone in sixth place at 19 under.

Megan Khang endured a difficult final round at the Portland Classic

Khang, whose final round included three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine, was satisfied with her performance over the last two, tiring weeks.

"My game is pretty solid," Khang said. "I can't really say too much about [Sunday]. A couple putts didn't drop, but overall, Chanettee played amazing.

"You're out there and there is nothing you can do about that. I gave myself a bunch of chances...again, putts didn't drop."

Wannasaen, who had previously won on the Access Series of the Ladies European Tour and Thai LPGA, lost a play-off to Yue Ren last week in Idaho in the Epson Tour's Circling Raven Championship.

Tied for second place entering the round, she charged into the lead with birdies at holes three and five, an eagle at the par-five fifth, and two more birdies at the sixth and seventh holes.

She carded a 30 on the front nine and was never really pressured after making the turn, methodically playing the back and adding three more birdies to her total.

Wannasaen admitted the extended run of missed cuts weighed on her, but she credited the Epson Tour with boosting her confidence.

"I really like this course because I can make a lot of birdies, and I think the course is really beautiful and it's amazing course," Wannasaen said.

"I really like it. Because like long time I cannot made a lot of birdies, but this course I can do that."

Xiyu Lin of China closed with a 64 for a 22-under total and was second. China's Ruoning Yin (64), American Gina Kim (66) and Spain's Carlota Ciganda (67) tied for third another stroke back.