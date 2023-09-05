Sky Sports Golf podcast: Should Adrian Meronk have got Ryder Cup captain's pick for Team Europe?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe captain Luke Donald explains his Ryder Cup selections and how he plans to win back the famous trophy Team Europe captain Luke Donald explains his Ryder Cup selections and how he plans to win back the famous trophy

Team Europe’s Ryder Cup selections, a surprise call-up for Ludvig Aberg and a disappointing decision for Adrian Meronk all feature in a bumper edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Robert Lee and Wayne 'Radar' Riley join regular host Josh Antmann to reflect on Luke Donald's six captain's picks, announced at Sky Studios on Monday, with Swedish amateur Ludvig Aberg among those to receive a European debut.

The panel reflect on the decision to give Aberg a Ryder Cup spot despite playing just nine events as a professional, plus his impressive victory at the Omega European Masters on Sunday, with the trio looking at the role he could play for Team Europe in Rome.

There's discussion about Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose getting places in the squad, along with Nicolai Hojgaard and Sepp Straka, with the guests also debating whether Meronk should have been allocated a spot in the European side.

Meronk won the Italian Open at the Ryder Cup host venue in May and has won three times on the DP World Tour over the past 15 months, although still missed on being named as one of Donald's captain's picks.

"If I was Meronk, I can't tell you how annoyed and peed off I would be that I didn't get a pick," Lee told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "He finished fifth in the European Points List and 11th in the World Points List and the 10 people in front of him on the World Points List all got in.

"I think Meronk had a very strong case of inclusion and, adding to that, how about the thought of Poland getting behind their first player to ever get into a Ryder Cup side. Talk about growing the game - that's how you grow the game!

"There's not much more he could have done essentially playing DP World Tour golf. His level of consistency was very high. Nicolai Hojgaard is a very talented player but I'm only going for Meronk because of the finishes he has had and the fact he has been plying his trade on the DP World Tour."

Asked if Meronk was unfortunate to miss out, Donald himself said: "Adrian [Meronk] was very much on my mind. There were a number of players that you could make a good argument to be on that team that aren't. Those are difficult decisions.

"I've been in that position myself, I know what it feels like and it's gut-wrenching. I spoke to them all and it's never easy but they handled it with class."

Away from Meronk's omission, the episode takes a look at the United States line-up, how the course could suit the European team and what the hosts need to do to regain the trophy from Team USA.

