Rory McIlroy encourages Adrian Meronk to channel Ryder Cup disappointment into fuel for next team

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the first round of the Irish Open at The K Club. Highlights from the first round of the Irish Open at The K Club.

Rory McIlroy offered Adrian Meronk words of encouragement following his Ryder Cup disappointment saying to use his emotions as 'fuel' to make it on to the 2025 team.

Meronk said he was left "shocked, sad and angry" after not being named in captain Luke Donald's pick for Europe's Ryder Cup team.

However, the Pole was committed to using his disappointment as motivation heading into the Irish Open this week, a message that McIlroy echoed.

"We all know that he's heartbroken and he had as much of a case as anyone to be on that team," McIlroy said.

"Any other year he would have made the team, there were just a few unfortunate circumstances that went against him.

"I think Jon [Rahm] and I qualifying on the European Points list instead of the World Points list, having Ludvig [Aberg] come and play the way he played, the way it all transpired he was very, very unfortunate.

"But he went out there today, shot a decent score and that's all he can do, use this as fuel for the fire to go ahead and keep playing great and hopefully make the next one in the States."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Polish golfer Adrian Meronk describes his disappointment of missing out on Ryder Cup selection and says he will try and turn the omission into motivation ahead of playing the Horizon Irish Open. Polish golfer Adrian Meronk describes his disappointment of missing out on Ryder Cup selection and says he will try and turn the omission into motivation ahead of playing the Horizon Irish Open.

Meronk won the Italian Open in May finishing at 13-under overall with a two-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Romain Langasque at the Ryder Cup venue.

However, Donald picked Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka, with Meronk narrowly missing out.

The 30-year-old would have become the first Polish player to feature in the Ryder Cup.

Ireland's Shane Lowry defended Donald's selection for the European team and said: "Adrian has had a great year and obviously he's unfortunate to miss out, but somebody has to miss out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe captain Luke Donald explains his Ryder Cup selections and how he plans to win back the famous trophy. Team Europe captain Luke Donald explains his Ryder Cup selections and how he plans to win back the famous trophy.

"I'm not going to sit here and disagree with Luke Donald. It was his decision at the end of the day, if he thinks that somebody else is better for this team.

"If you look at the way the team was picked, there's not many players playing that weren't in the top 12, myself included. And that's why you have six picks, so you have the chance to pick the 12 best players."

McIlroy played alongside defending champion Meronk in the first round of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club and both men shot 69 to lie three shots off the shared lead of Jordan Smith, Thomas Bjorn and Ross Fisher.

DP World Tour Golf Live on

See Meronk in action throughout the week at the Horizon Irish Open live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Watch the Ryder Cup this month exclusively live Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening day begins on Friday September 29 from 6am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup and more with NOW.