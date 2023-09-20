Solheim Cup: Team Europe chasing history but confidence building for Team USA 'underdogs' in Spain?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1 Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1

If you are a supporter of any sports team, you will know the feeling when there's a big match coming up.

A few weeks out, there's an underlying confidence. Then, as the match draws ever nearer, the belief starts to ebb away a little. The voices in your head emerge and the doubt starts to creep in, so much so that you begin to focus on the opposition's strengths.

At the start of the year, I looked at the possible line-up for Team Europe for this year's contest and, looking back, it does not differ too much from the one that's in place this week in southern Spain.

Given the core of the team Suzann Pettersen had, I had no doubt this would be a formidable European side and the strongest line-up they have ever had to take on Team USA. That statement alone is quite remarkable, given the performance two years ago at Inverness Club to win on American soil.

The newcomers Linn Stark and Maja Grant have been nailed-on members of Team Europe for months, with the Swedish pair a self-made partnership of huge talent.

Those two add have been added to a foundation of now serial Solheim winners, major champions and LPGA Tour stars, with Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier and Anna Nordqvist all likely to have big roles to play once again.

However, as we have started to lurk closer to this year's contest at Finca Cortesin, the achievements of Stacy Lewis' Team USA appear to be strengthened. Yes, they may have a plethora of rookies in their side, but that includes two who have won three of this year's majors between them.

Lilia Vu - a two-time major champion this year - and Nelly Korda are both inside the world's top three, Megan Khang is in the form of her life and even Lexi Thompson - who has had the worst year of her career - has just thrown in her best LPGA Tour display of the season.

When you are a team, you need a spirit and characters to galvanise and unite. Especially when things go a little wrong. Yes, ultimately, the best golf and the hottest putters get the job done, but we have seen in many Solheim Cups that it's not always the bets team on paper that emerges victorious.

I heard eight-time Solheim Cup player Trish Johnson raise a good point recently about how it's quite a quiet European team this year in terms of personalities. There's no obvious characters like a Helen Alfredsson of the past, or a Danielle Kang who makes up part of the US team, but maybe that's where Suzann Pettersen steps in.

Europe have a captain who is not afraid of grabbing attention if required, and someone who will inspire in the team room. It may be a calmer Pettersen than the player, but I expect her to be a galvanising factor this week in Spain.

I agree with Pettersen that Europe are favourites. They are a team with strength in depth, playing on home soil, who have built momentum from the past four years.

But maybe I'm not quite as certain as I was back in January that those cries of "Ole ole ole" will be echoing at Finca Cortesin on Sunday evening and Europe will be enjoying a third consecutive Solheim Cup success.

