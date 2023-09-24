Solheim Cup notebook: Caroline Hedwall the hero, magic from Leona Maguire and a week to remember

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain. The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir looks back at the big storylines from a remarkable Sunday at the Solheim Cup, where Leona Maguire impressed, Caroline Hedwall delivered and Carlota Ciganda secured history on home soil.

Dramatic day to remember

Team matchplay golf remains undefeated. This competition, this format, never fails to deliver, and once again it was nerve-jangling, tension and drama by the bucketload right to the very end.

It was an incredible final day, an incredible three days, and an incredible showcase for women's golf.

Carlota Ciganda produced some scintillating golf on 16 and 17 to beat Nelly Korda in the singles and gain the crucial point needed to retain the Solheim Cup for Europe.

There was an absolutely spectacular standard of golf on display for all three days under the Spanish sunshine and drama right down to the final putt.

Hedwall the hero for Europe

So often in these competitions, there are huge swings of momentum on the final day. At one stage it looked like it was Europe's Solheim Cup, then came the half-hour period where everything was flipped on its head.

Angel Yin broke the heart of Celine Boutier with a wonderful birdie putt on the 17th to seal the match.

Both Georgia Hall and Gemma Dryburgh, having been up in their matches for the majority of the day, could only agonisingly take half a point each and at that point it was looking ominous.

Step up, Caroline Hedwall. A controversial captain's pick, she sat out the first three sessions with her game clearly not where she wanted it to be. On the final Sunday, she was three down with six to play and most people writing that off as a USA point before she played her final six holes in five-under-par.

Caroline Hedwall used all her Solheim Cup experience to grab an unlikely point for Europe when she won the final two holes against Ally Ewing.

The icing on the cake was a three-wood onto the 18th green to set up a 20-foot putt for eagle, but the handshake came before she even had to step over the putt. It was the momentum shift Europe needed and a huge reason as to why they retained the Solheim Cup.

Maguire made for Team Europe

As for Leonna Maguire - what more superlatives are there for her? She's played in two Solheim Cups and never missed a single session. Once again, she leaves Finca Cortesin with a winning record, having won all three of her matches when playing her own ball.

Leona Maguire made five birdies and an eagle at Finca Cortesin to win 4&3 against Rose Zhang in their Sunday singles match at the Solheim Cup.

On Sunday, she was given the task of heading out at No 2 to try to take down US phenomenom Rose Zhang. The look of steely determination on her face when she walked past me on the first tee left me in no doubt as to what the result would be.

Leona delivered a 4&3 victory and there is no doubt she is made for this competition. She loves every second of it, she is a true feisty matchplay competitor who refuses to be beaten, and in her Europe have a Solheim Cup superstar for years to come.

Leona Maguire says the army of Irish fans who followed the singles match with Rose Khang helped carry her to victory.

I'm not sure I've ever seen so many Irish flags as I've seen around the place for the last three days. Leona is adored by her compatriots who came out in force to support her. There may have been a lot at the rugby in Paris on Saturday, but a fair few made it down to the Costa del Sol as well.

Ciganda delivers dream finish

Congratulations to the script writers for the fairy-tale - and it had to come down to Carlota Ciganda, didn't it? Winning all four of the matches she played on home soil, it took a spectacular finish from Ciganda for Europe to retain the Solheim Cup.

All square on the 16th tee, she stuffed her approach to two feet and promptly won the hole from Nelly Korda. On the 17th, with spectators horseshoed around the green and grandstands, she did exactly the same. It was one of the best shots of the week and outstanding considering the pressure she was under.

Suzann Pettersen says Europe 'never looked back' after the rough start and Carlota Ciganda seized her moment on the final day.

She duly stepped up, made the putt, and the Solheim Cup was Europe's for an unprecdented third time in a row. King Felipe VI was there to greet her. She's been waiting for this home Solheim Cup for such a long time and she's been Europe's star of the week. I'm delighted it all came down to her.

Historic Solheim in Spanish sunshine

It has just been the most incredible, unforgettable week. Around a course that isn't particularly spectator-friendly, the crowds came out in force. The cheers which echoed around Finca Cortesin when Europe holed or won a putt were something to behold.

Carlota Ciganda says it was an amazing experience to retain the Solheim Cup in Spain and that her magical shot on 16 was for Suzann Pettersen.

The atmopshere on the first tee as the music blared out and the hugely colourful fans packed into the grandstand sang and danced before every match teed off was truly special to witness. This competition has come so far since the inagural Solheim Cup all the way back in 1990 and gets exponentially bigger every time.

The good news is we get to do it all again in Virginia this time next year. It has been an unforgettable week and one I am so proud to have been at on the Costa del Sol - which this week has been well and truly the Costa del Solheim.

Suzann Pettersen was presented with the Solheim Cup after Europe retained and began joyous celebrations with her team.

What's next?

Team golf continues this week at the Ryder Cup, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy after a record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits in 2021. The opening ceremony is live on Thursday from 3pm and the preview show is live from 7pm later that day, while live coverage from the opening day begins on Friday from 6am on Sky Sports Golf.

Solheim Cups will return to even-numbered years from 2024, with Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia hosting next year's contest from September 13-15. Stream the Ryder Cup and more with NOW.