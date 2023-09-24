Solheim Cup: USA captain Stacy Lewis suggests a play-off could be preferable after 14-14 tie with Europe

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlota Ciganda produced some scintillating golf on 16 and 17 to beat Nelly Korda in the singles and gain the crucial point needed to retain the Solheim Cup for Europe Carlota Ciganda produced some scintillating golf on 16 and 17 to beat Nelly Korda in the singles and gain the crucial point needed to retain the Solheim Cup for Europe

Stacy Lewis says the USA's 14-14 tie with Europe in the Solheim Cup "felt like a win", with the US captain also suggesting that in future a play-off to determine a winner in the event of a tie would be a better experience.

Europe retained the trophy following a thrilling final-day's singles, with Carlota Ciganda securing the crucial 14th point as part of an unbeaten week for the Spanish favourite on home soil in Andalucia.

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen said "there was a stretch there where I felt like I was pretty sure we were half a point short" before being told a Ciganda point would ensure a tie.

Suzann Pettersen was presented with the Solheim Cup after Europe retained it and began joyous celebrations with her team

Following the 14-14 finish, Lewis said: "We were talking about whether, when it is a tie, should it be a play-off, should it be 'retain the Cup'.

"I don't know. I mean, it obviously would be better TV. It would be a better experience for the fans if there was a team play-off or something like that, I think that would be pretty cool."

Despite her team falling just short of winning the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017, Lewis was full of pride for their efforts and is hopeful - with five rookies in the team - it will be a good learning curve towards regaining the trophy next year when the event is held in the US.

"The whole week in general feels like a win," Lewis said. "These girls played their hearts out. They just kept fighting and kept fighting, and they literally did everything I could have asked of them this week.

"I made them all cry, which was not my intent. I just told them how proud I was of them and just the fact that, I don't want to sound like a sore loser, but it was a tie.

The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain

"I think that's a lot for this team to build off of, especially coming over here, into this environment with five rookies, a very young and inexperienced team, this week was really good for them.

"You look even today how many matches went down to 17, to 18. Things really could have been quite a bit different with one or two shots here and there.

"Fortunately, we only have to wait another year to go get this thing back. We're moving in the right direction and I'm really excited about the future of this US team."

Pettersen: We created history | Ciganda: I won't forget Spanish fans

As for Team Europe, Pettersen, who confirmed she would be running to captain the team again next year, labelled her players as "legends" following their comeback from 4-0 down following the Friday morning foursomes.

Pettersen says Europe 'never looked back' after the rough start and Ciganda seized her moment on the final day

"This is a dream come true," she said. "We had a massive challenge ahead of us today. We've created history yet again in the Solheim Cup and these girls are legends.

"I think we have an amazing team. Yeah, we got off to a rocky start, but I wonder if it was almost a nice wake-up call for all of us.

"We've all been on a pretty much high road for a few years now, and maybe that was meant to happen.

"I just said, you get knocked down, you stand back up. You know what, life can be tough, but it's how you stand back up, and that shows character. I think it really shows the character of this team sitting here."

Ciganda says it was an amazing experience to retain the Solheim Cup in Spain and that her magical shot on 16 was for Pettersen

Ciganda, following her crucial point-clinching putt on the 17th hole to retain the trophy for Europe, said her unbeaten week in front of her home fans in Spain is one she will never forget.

"To play in Spain is always special and to play a Solheim Cup has been just an unbelievable week," she said. "I love the captain, I love Suzann, and I just really wanted to play good for her.

"I'm very happy to win the four points in Spain in front of the home crowd. I think there is nothing like this. To have my name being chanted, it's really amazing, very special and just something that I won't forget. I just can't thank them enough."

Ciganda added: "I want to congratulate the whole team. It's not just me. There's a lot of people behind this, this is a team effort, and I'm so proud of everyone here.

"Europe is always a team. We are united, we fight, and after that Friday morning, we knew we could do this, and I'm very proud of the whole team."

What's next?

Team golf continues this week at the Ryder Cup, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy after a record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits in 2021. The 'Live from the Ryder Cup' show begins on Monday at 2pm and runs each day ahead of the tournament.

The opening ceremony is live on Thursday from 3pm and the preview show is live from 7pm later that day, while live coverage from the opening day begins on Friday from 6am on Sky Sports Golf.

Solheim Cups will return to even-numbered years from 2024, with Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia hosting next year's contest from September 13-15.