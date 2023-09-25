When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports? Full TV times, plus how you can follow on digital platforms

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Team Europe take on the USA in the Ryder Cup in Rome exclusively live on Sky Sports from Friday through to Sunday Watch Team Europe take on the USA in the Ryder Cup in Rome exclusively live on Sky Sports from Friday through to Sunday

After an absorbing Solheim Cup in Spain, attention now turns to the Ryder Cup across Europe in Italy.

Every shot will be live on Sky Sports as Luke Donald's Team Europe look to regain the trophy they lost at Whistling Straits in 2021 and Zach Johnson's Team USA attempt to triumph overseas for the first time since 1993.

Non-Sky Sports subscribers can watch the event through NOW, while there will be a rolling live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App with video highlights, analysis and text commentary from Rome.

Will it be thumbs up for US captain Zach Johnson on Sunday evening or can Luke Donald skipper Team Europe to glory?

Ryder Cup - full TV times

Friday September 29

Live coverage of Day 1 Foursomes starts at 6am

Live coverage of Day 1 Fourballs starts at 12pm

Saturday September 30

Live coverage of Day 2 Foursomes starts at 6am

Live coverage of Day 2 Fourballs starts at 12pm

Sunday October 1

Live coverage of Day 3 Singles starts at 9am

Viewers will be able to watch one 'star' match during Friday's and Saturday's foursomes by signing in on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

Enjoy a feast of entertainment before the 2023 Ryder Cup even begins!

More than just the Ryder Cup...

The action gets going way before Friday, though, with the Celebrity All-Star Match and Junior Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports and via a free stream on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App earlier in the week.

The Celebrity All-Star Match, which will include 24-time tennis Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, former footballers Andriy Shevchenko and Gareth Bale, and Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz, takes place on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic is a dominant force in tennis but how will he fare on the golf course?

The Junior Ryder Cup then concludes at Marco Simone Golf and County Club on Thursday as Team USA look to win the competition for the seventh time in succession.

Follow on Sky Sports News, digital and social

Sky Sports will have the Ryder Cup covered across various platforms, including on Sky Sports News, where there will be live interviews and updates throughout the week.

In addition to blogs, video highlights, reports and features on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App, you can also also keep up-to-date on our social media channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the controversial ending to the 1999 Ryder Cup, which saw the USA team celebrate a monster birdie putt at the 17th before Jose Maria Olazabal had the chance to putt Relive the controversial ending to the 1999 Ryder Cup, which saw the USA team celebrate a monster birdie putt at the 17th before Jose Maria Olazabal had the chance to putt

Ryder Cup: Who is playing for each side?

TEAM EUROPE: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Tyrrell Hatton (England), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden), Tommy Fleetwood (England), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Justin Rose (England), Sepp Straka (Austria)

Captain: Luke Donald

TEAM USA: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Captain: Zach Johnson

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

What is the format?

Foursomes sees two golfers from Europe compete against a pair from the USA, with team members alternating between shots and each team using one ball.

Fourballs also sees two golfers from each team compete, but each player uses his own ball. The lowest score from each pair will count for the score for their side.

Twelve singles matches will then be contested on the final day, with every member from the USA team playing against a European opponent in a one-on-one contest.

Live coverage from the opening day of the Ryder Cup begins on Friday from 6am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the Ryder Cup, the Cricket World Cup, Premier League football, Super League and more with NOW.