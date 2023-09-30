Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy in car park bust-up with USA caddie after Patrick Cantlay's final-hole drama

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A furious Rory McIlroy confronted Team USA caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay in the car park post round after an incident on the 18th hole. A furious Rory McIlroy confronted Team USA caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay in the car park post round after an incident on the 18th hole.

Rory McIlroy was involved in car park altercation with a Team USA caddie as tensions boiled over after a dramatic finish to the Saturday fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy was one up with two to play alongside Matt Fitzpatrick at Marco Simone GC before Patrick Cantlay followed a penultimate-hole birdie by draining a 45-footer at the par-five last to snatch a dramatic 1up victory for him and Wyndham Clark.

Cantlay's big birdie sparked wild celebrations from the American team, who responded to taunts from European fans about the former FedExCup winner's lack of hat by waving their USA-branded baseball caps in the air.

Caddie Joe LaCava appeared to step across the line of a European putt as he waved his own cap in the air, with a heated debate ensuing on the 18th green after both McIlroy and Fitzpatrick missed their putts to tie the contest.

On the incident, McIlroy said: "They played a great match, and yeah, I mean, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire tomorrow."

Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose were among the European players on the green during the argument, which carried on into the car park as McIlroy continue to vent his frustration at LaCava.

Justin Thomas' caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay appeared to attempt to diffuse the situation as McIlroy was pointing and shouting at someone outside the clubhouse, believed to be LaCava, with Lowry intervening to pull McIlroy away from the incident and towards a waiting car to leave the course.

Rory McIlroy had won his opening three matches of this year's contest before the defeat on Saturday afternoon

What did Cantlay and his caddie do?

Europe captain Luke Donald revealed McIlroy had felt a "line had been crossed" by LaCava as he celebrated Cantlay holing the putt that eventually reduced Team USA's deficit going into the final day.

"Obviously I was on 18 and I saw it unfold," Donald said. "When Patrick [Cantlay] made that putt, Joe [LaCava] was waving his hat - there was some hat-waving going on throughout the day from the crowd, not our players.

"I talked to Rory and he politely asked Joe to move aside as he was in his line of vision, he stood there and didn't move for a while and continued to wave the hat and I think Rory was upset about that.

"Rory [McIlroy] felt the line was crossed on the 18th green. He is a passionate player - we all are in this event - and I will speak to him later about it."

Rory McIlroy has been involved in a heated exchange with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported McIlroy's agent said the two incidents on the 18th green and in the car park were related, while Cantlay himself said: "I was too busy letting out all the emotion that built up over the day. I didn't get a good look at it."

What's next?

