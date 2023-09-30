Ryder Cup: Patrick Cantlay 'beyond committed' and isn't wearing hat as it 'doesn't fit', says USA captain Zach Johnson
Last Updated: 30/09/23 9:05pm
Team USA captain Zach Johnson has denied claims of a rift within his camp and played down reports Patrick Cantlay is upset at not being paid to play at the Ryder Cup.
Sky Sports reported on Saturday that Team USA had been embroiled in an internal dispute during the Ryder Cup with Cantlay demonstrating his frustration at not being paid by refusing to wear a team cap.
The former FedExCup champion failed to attend the gala dinner earlier in the week and, along with his close friend Xander Schauffele, is said to be sitting is a separate area of the team dressing room.
But Cantlay, along with his caddie, denied those reports when addressing the press after earning a crucial point in the final fourballs match on Saturday, seeing the USA eat into Europe's lead by claiming the session 3-1.
"This is the first I heard of it right when I got off the green," he said. "That's the furthest thing from the truth.
"It's not about that [being paid]. It's just about Team USA and representing our country."
On this issue of his hat, and when asked if he'd wear it for a team photo, Cantlay added: "The hat doesn't fit. It didn't fit at Whistling Straits [in 2021], and didn't fit this week. Everyone knows that.
"I was going to go no hat all week regardless, so I figured would I keep it consistent."
Cantlay: The crowd was on me all day
Despite the reports regarding him, Cantlay produced some great golf in the final match of the day, birdieing the last three holes to see him and Wyndham Clark beat Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick 1UP. Europe lead USA by five points - 10.5-5.5 - going into Sunday's singles.
In a fiery finish, the gathered US players and caddies at the 18th green pointedly waved their hats in celebration at Cantlay's birdie putt, earning the ire of McIlroy who had a few words for Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava, before things spilled over again in the car park afterwards.
Cantlay said of the flashpoint: "I was too busy letting out all the emotion that built up over the day. I didn't get a good look at it."
The American added that the stick he received during the day from the European home crowd helped fuel his strong finish.
"The crowd was on me all day," he said. "I just used it as fuel and hopefully we can build a bit off this small bit of momentum we've got going.
"We've seen what they did at Medinah [coming back to win in 2012]. We have a steeper hill to climb than they did but we're going to give it our best shot.
"We've been on a mission all week. We are going to be on a mission tomorrow."
Johnson: Cantlay beyond committed
Team USA captain Zach Johnson also dismissed the reports of a rift among the team, which Cantlay was at the heart of.
"I'm going to assume it's social media garbage of that nature," he said. "This is the closest knit team I've ever been associated with.
"This team is different, it's special. Patrick is one of those 12.
"He is beyond committed. If anything, I would like to emphasise that he has been an awesome leader inside our clubhouse.
"That is an asinine statement. That's all I'm going to say."
Johnson later added on Cantlay and hat-gate: "I don't think he likes the fit of the hats. I know that. That's what the facts are.
"And another fact, some of the stalwarts and legends of the European game that I admire and, frankly, have modelled a lot of my game after never wore hats in the Ryder Cup."
