Ryder Cup: Will Luke Donald captain Europe again in 2025? Could Tiger Woods skipper Team USA?

After masterminding European success at the Ryder Cup in Rome, the temptation must be there for Luke Donald to lead the side again in New York in 2025.

"It's something I would have to sit down and think about. Of course I would consider it," the Englishman told Sky Sports News a day after Europe's 16.5-11.5 victory over USA.

"I'm trying to enjoy this moment right now, enjoy this victory, and then we'll see what happens in the future. Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that.

"Obviously going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron, those fans are extremely passionate. It would be a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment."

"Two more years" were the words chanted by Donald's players before they lifted the Ryder Cup on Sunday evening, with Rory McIlroy leading the calls for the 45-year-old to go back-to-back.

"I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again," said the world No 2, who won four points out of five at Marco Simone Golf Club.

"Quiet confidence is what Luke has been this week. He doesn't have to say many words. The words that he does say are impactful. He's been amazing."

World No 3 Jon Rahm added of Donald: "He has done an unbelievable job as captain. He is a great man for the job and will be difficult to live up to. He set the bar very high."

'Edoardo Molinari a genius when it comes to stats'

Should Donald - who only became Ryder Cup captain for 2023 once Henrik Stenson was sacked for defecting to LIV Golf - lead Europe at Bethpage Black, he would be the first man to skipper in successive tournaments since Bernard Gallacher in 1995.

If Donald decides not to risk his legacy then perhaps Europe could turn to Edoardo Molinari, who served as a vice-captain in his native Italy and had his analytical brain praised by Viktor Hovland.

"He's the genius when it comes to the stats. It's very rare to have a person that has that much expertise and competence," Hovland said of Molinari ahead of the Ryder Cup.

"He's very intelligent, but at the same time he's played at the highest level himself. He's played a Ryder Cup [in 2010]. He's won big events.

"On top of it all he's just the best guy there is. He's an unbelievable guy and he's just a lot of fun to be around."

Edoardo Molinari (left) could be a contender to lead Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York

Edoardo's younger brother Francesco could also be an option. He, too, was a vice-captain in Rome, has won all three Ryder Cups he has played in and led Continental Europe to victory over Great Britain and Ireland at the Hero Cup earlier this year.

Justin Rose could also be a candidate but will still harbour hopes of playing in New York at the age of 45. The 2027 event in Ireland may be his time.

It will be interesting to see whether LIV stars Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Sergio Garcia come into contention as the fractures within golf begin to ease following the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Who will captain America?

That Tiger bloke, perhaps…

Tiger Woods won the US Open at Bethpage in 2002, while he made a success of captaining USA at the Presidents Cup in 2019 as his side secured a 16-14 win over the Rest of the World.

Tiger Woods won the US Open at Bethpage in 2002. Could he now captain a Ryder Cup team there in 2025?

Woods' Ryder Cup playing days are probably over as he continues to be hampered by injuries sustained in a car crash in February 2021 but he looks one of the favourites to be captain in 2025.

Stewart Cink, Fred Couples and Jim Furyk were among Zach Johnson's deputies in Rome and could step up. Steve Stricker was another of Johnson's lieutenants in Italy and having guided USA to a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in 2021 he could be an attractive proposition.

Then there is Phil Mickelson. The six-time major champion's LIV connections make him unlikely to be considered but it sure would be a box-office appointment as USA aim to bounce back from a seventh consecutive defeat in away Ryder Cups by securing a third victory on the trot at home.

Where next for the Ryder Cup?

The next edition takes place at Bethpage Black from September 26-28, 2025, while the next home tournament will be at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland in 2027.