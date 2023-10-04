PGA Tour: Lexi Thompson to compete in Shriners Children's Open

Lexi Thompson is set to become just the seventh female to compete on the PGA Tour

Lexi Thompson is set to become just the seventh female to compete on the PGA Tour after accepting a sponsor's exemption to play in next week's Shriners Children's Open.

Brittany Lincicome, Michelle Wie West, Suzy Whaley, Annika Sorenstam, Shirley Spork and Babe Didrikson Zaharias are the previous women to have participated in an event on the flagship men's tour.

Thompson, 28, who has won 11 times on the women's equivalent tour and is among its longest hitters as she averages 270 yards off the tee this season, will join the club when she tees off at the event in Las Vegas from October 12-15.

"Shriners Children's support of children with specialty paediatric medical challenges for over 100 years is inspiring, and as we all know, these conditions do not discriminate," said Thompson.

"I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is.

"I cannot wait to come to the city of Las Vegas and I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids."

Thompson has form for being a trailblazer as the youngest woman to qualify for the US Women's Open in 2007, aged just 12.

She also holds the record for being the youngest LPGA champion, aged 16 years, seven months and eight days, after prevailing at the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament," Shriners Children's Open executive director Patrick Lindsey said.

"We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers."

