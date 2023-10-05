Grandstand at Ryder Cup's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club hit by large fire

A fire at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome left the grandstand engulfed in flames.

According to Sky Italy, a large fire hit the golf club - which hosted the Ryder Cup - at around 5pm on Thursday.

The grandstand of three floors near the 18th hole was engulfed in flames, according to fire services in Rome. There are no reports of injuries.

The Marco Simone hosted the 2023 Ryder Cup last weekend, which was won convincingly by Team Europe.

Images showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the Marco Simone club in the north-eastern suburb of Guidonia, with firefighters tackling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, and no casualties have been reported.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.