Sanderson Farms Championship: Chesson Hadley opens up one-shot lead in opening round in bid to secure PGA Tour card

Chesson Hadley watches his shot from the ninth tee

Chesson Hadley posted an eight-under 64 for a one-shot lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in his latest bid to secure a PGA Tour card.

This is the third straight year the 36-year-old has been on the bubble to finish among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. At least now he has time on his side, and faith in the swing that he tweaked at the start of the year.

"I've been feeling good. I feel dangerous. I'm feeling dangerous right now," Hadley said. "I feel like some of the hard work and some of the shot-shape change that I've done has paid off, and my game feels good. Just need to keep it going. The gas is on the right."

The pro golfer had to tie for eighth in the final regular-season event to secure his card last year. In 2022, he tied for 15th in the final event to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs, so this kind of pressure is nothing new.

"It's great," Hadley said with a small measure of sarcasm. "I'm not as panicky as I have been the last couple of years. We've got plenty of golf left. I feel good. I'm thinking about it less than I have in years past."

He had two stretches of three straight birdies on a day of ever-shifting weather at the Country Club of Jackson to move past Henrik Norlander, who had a 65 in the morning, and Brandon Wu, who made an 18-foot birdie putt on his final hole in the afternoon for a 65.

Ludvig Åberg, the 23-year-old Swede who made his Ryder Cup debut last week at Marco Simone, had a 67 that left him a little frustrated. He missed three birdie putts from seven feet or closer on the back nine.

Åberg was the No 1 in the PGA Tour University ranking, and thus is assured his PGA Tour card for 2024. Hadley isn't so fortunate.

The FedEx Cup Fall is for players to secure their positions inside the top 125 at the end of the year. Hadley is at No 122, with little room for error. He said he wasn't in panic mode like he has been in previous year, mainly because he has more than a month left in the year.