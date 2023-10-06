Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry says Europe team 'would be remembered forever' if they won in USA in 2025

Shane Lowry feels Team Europe "would be remembered forever" if they were able to retain the Ryder Cup in the United States in 2025.

Lowry was part of the side that beat the USA 16.5-11.5 in Rome last week, winning a full point alongside Sepp Straka in Friday's foursomes - which Europe swept 4-0 - and then adding a half point by halving his singles match against Jordan Spieth on Sunday.

Europe's victory was their seventh in a row at home - USA's last overseas success came at The Belfry in 1993 - but they have been heavily beaten on their last two trips to the States, defeated 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016 and then tumbling to a record 19-9 loss at Whistling Straits in 2021.

The next Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York in September 2025.

Lowry told Sky Sports News: "Homefield advantage is huge but it is a huge opportunity and something we would probably be remembered forever for if we went to Bethpage and retained the trophy.

"It's something I am going to have on my mind over the next two years and I'm sure the 11 lads with me in Rome [as well].

"The odds are it won't be the same team but I hope I am one of those 12 players. If those players did retain the trophy, it would be a huge achievement.

"I feel this is a new generation [for Europe]. You've got Ludvig Åberg, Nicolai Hojgaard, Nicolai's brother Rasmus, Vincent Norrman, Adrian Meronk.

"All those young European players doing great things who could be there for the next 10, 15, 20 years. It's exciting for European golf and could be a successful generation."

Ryder Cup veterans Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia were not in Rome, having defected to LIV Golf and resigned from the DP World Tour.

Lowry feels the absence of those players allowed Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, as well as himself, to take on a bigger role.

The Irishman added: "I have huge respect for what the guys who went to LIV that weren't there last week but were there for the last 20, 30 years have done for golf in Europe.

"But with those big personalities and big egos not in the team room, it allowed Rory, Jon and Viktor, maybe myself, to be someone different."

Lowry was speaking to promote TGL, a new team golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, with events played on a virtual course and held on weeknights around the regular PGA Tour season.

The 36-year-old said: "I think it's going to be fun and grasp a different audience than what regular golf tournaments do due to the time of night it is on. There will be a certain edge of competition around it as well.

"The days of 45-event seasons with four regular strokeplay events are dwindling a little bit. We need to captivate a new and different audience.

"This is going to do that. Hopefully it will grow the game."

