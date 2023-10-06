Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick takes one-shot lead into day three

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship held at St Andrews The best of the action from the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship held at St Andrews

Matt Fitzpatrick shot eight-under 64 to finish with a one-stroke lead on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The event takes place at Kingsbarns, St Andrews and Carnoustie and after a round at each of the three Scottish courses, the final round is back on the Old Course on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick, who had Friday's low round, was on 13 under par and a shot clear of Scotland's Grant Forrest (67) and Spain's Nacho Elvira (66) after a day when strong winds affected the scoring. Forrest and Elvira both played at St Andrews.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Englishman is one of three players - along with Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre - in the field who played at last week's Ryder Cup outside Rome, where the European team beat the USA to regain the trophy.

Fitzpatrick said he wanted a "nice and relaxed" week after his exertions in Italy and he was seen laughing and joking during his round with his mother, who is playing alongside the former US Open champion in the pro-am team event.

Matt Fitzpatrick has been playing alongside his mother who is taking part in the Pro-Am event

Fleetwood (73) and MacIntyre (71) also played at Kingsbarns and were two-under and three-under for the tournament, respectively.

The Ryder Cup trio will all play at St Andrews on Saturday, where the weather is expected to get worse.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

English players Marcus Armitage (68 at St Andrews) and Matthew Southgate (68 at Kingsbarns) were two shots back from Fitzpatrick in a tie for fourth.

Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more for £21 a month for six months with NOW