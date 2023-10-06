Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick takes one-shot lead into day three
Matt Fitzpatrick has a one-shot lead heading into the third day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; he is one of three European Ryder Cup players taking part in the event, with Robert MacIntrye and Tommy Fleetwood also playing
Matt Fitzpatrick shot eight-under 64 to finish with a one-stroke lead on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The event takes place at Kingsbarns, St Andrews and Carnoustie and after a round at each of the three Scottish courses, the final round is back on the Old Course on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick, who had Friday's low round, was on 13 under par and a shot clear of Scotland's Grant Forrest (67) and Spain's Nacho Elvira (66) after a day when strong winds affected the scoring. Forrest and Elvira both played at St Andrews.
The Englishman is one of three players - along with Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre - in the field who played at last week's Ryder Cup outside Rome, where the European team beat the USA to regain the trophy.
Fitzpatrick said he wanted a "nice and relaxed" week after his exertions in Italy and he was seen laughing and joking during his round with his mother, who is playing alongside the former US Open champion in the pro-am team event.
Fleetwood (73) and MacIntyre (71) also played at Kingsbarns and were two-under and three-under for the tournament, respectively.
The Ryder Cup trio will all play at St Andrews on Saturday, where the weather is expected to get worse.
English players Marcus Armitage (68 at St Andrews) and Matthew Southgate (68 at Kingsbarns) were two shots back from Fitzpatrick in a tie for fourth.
